See what 4 Florida sites looked like before Hurricane Ian — and what they look like now

The images that have come out of Southwest Florida — during and after Hurricane Ian — are jarring.
Entire city stretches submerged. Roofs floating away. And the littered remnants of buildings that once stood tall.
The Category 4 storm battered Florida — but particularly gutted the southwest coast — with heavy rain, gusty winds, catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge.
Here are some before and after pictures of notable locations in the region.
Downtown Fort Myers
Legacy Harbor Marina
San Carlos Island
Sanibel Causeway
