See the Rock’s Black Adam and Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate in DC’s 2022 preview

We all know by now that The Batman is on its way. Robert Pattinson stars in the latest cinematic reimagining of the Dark Knight, which hits theaters next month. But DC and Warner Bros. want you to know there’s more where that came from. On Friday the studio unveiled a new 2022 sizzle reel with footage from its other upcoming superhero movies this year: Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

It’s Black Adam that dominates this reel, actually. Currently set for release in July, the stars not only Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the titular antihero, but a bevy of other DC superhero characters as well: Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. All four characters get to shine in the sizzle reel. We see Hodge unleash his Hawkman wings in all their glory and Centineo’s Atom Smasher grown to the size of a skyscraper.

The clip also features the voice of Michael Keaton, who will be reprising his role as Batman in The Flash. “You could go to any timeline, any universe. Why fight to save this one?” We hear him ask Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), as the Flash stands in a kitchen behind a woman who appears to be his mother. This seems to confirm long-standing rumors that The Flash will use the DC comic event Flashpoint as a reference — in that story, Barry travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder and throws the time-space continuum into chaos as a result.

On top of that, we also see Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry suit up and take his throne in a brief preview of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“Come with us. There’s a glorious world out there waiting for you,” Brosnan’s Doctor Fate tells Black Adam. But he might as well be talking to us, eh?

Black Adam

Warner Bros. Pictures Pierce Brosnan in ‘Black Adam’

Unlike last year, these Warner Bros. films will not be streaming on HBO Max on the day of their release; they will now be available to watch only in theaters. Watch the preview footage above.

