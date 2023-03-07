See The Maps – The Hamden Journal

Hollywood’s Big Night is just around the corner, but Hollywood’s Traffic Nightmare is just beginning.

As the town gears up for the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, city officials are starting to close down streets around the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland. Below is a look at which streets and sidewalks already are shut down and the closures taking effect later in the week, courtesy of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the City of Los Angeles.

Looking ahead first, here is the final map of all closures that will be in effect on the day of the Oscars and through 4 a.m. Monday, March 13. Red denotes full closures, and purple marks streets available only to local residents, business access and emergency vehicles:

AMPAS and City of Los Angeles

The closures on March 12 will include all of Hollywood Boulevard from El Cerrito Place to Cahuenga Avenue, and Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue. On the west, Orange Drive will be inaccessible from Lanewood Avenue north to Franklin.

RELATED: Photo Gallery Of Every Best Picture Oscar Winner Back To The Beginning In 1929

Here are the street shutdowns that took effect as on Tuesday, March 6:

AMPAS and City of Los Angeles

RELATED: Photo Gallery Of Every Best Actor Oscar Winner Back To 1927

Here’s how things will look as of Friday, March 10:

AMPAS and City of Los Angeles

RELATED: Photo Gallery Of Every Best Actress Oscar Winner In The Past 30-Plus Years

Saturday, March 11, — the day before the 95th Academy Awards– will look like this:

AMPAS and City of Los Angeles

RELATED: Here Are The Presenters For The 95th Annual Academy Awards