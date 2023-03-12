See The List – The Hamden Journal

It’s all led to this.
The 95th annual Academy Awards are being handed out tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and The Hamden Journal is posting the winners as they’re announced. Check out the list below.
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting Hollywood’s Big Night for a third time, and ABC will air it live coast-to-coast at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theatre. For how to watch the ceremony online, click here.
This year’s Best Picture nominees included a wide range of pics from the big studios, the streamers and the indies: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking. Read The Hamden Journal’s reviews of all 10 Bec Pic nominees here.
There’s also a serious tussle for Best Actor, with Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Austin Butler (Elvis) and Brendan Fraser (The Whale) leading a field that also includes Bill Night (Living) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun). It’s pretty much a two-woman race for Best Actress, with Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Cate Blanchettt (Tár) having had strong awards-season runs so far. They’re vying for the statuette against Ana de Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) and Michelle Williams in (The Fabelmans).
Here are the winners announced so far at the 2023 Oscars, followed by the remaining nominees:
Winners
TBA
Nominees
BEST PICTURE
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
A Netflix/Amusement Park Film in co-production with Gunpowder Films in association with Sliding Down Rainbows Entertainment/Anima Pictures Production
Malte Grunert, Producer
Avatar: The Way of Water (Walt Disney)
A 20th Century Studios Production
James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)
A Blueprint Pictures/Film4/TSG Entertainment Production
Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
A Bazmark Production
Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
A Hot Dog Hands Production
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers
The Fabelmans (Universal/Amblin Partners)
An Amblin Partners Production
Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers
Tár (Focus Features)
A Standard Film Company/EMJAG Production
Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)
A Paramount Pictures/Skydance/Jerry Bruckheimer Films Production
Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
Triangle of Sadness (Neon)
A Plattform Production
Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers
Women Talking (Orion Pictures/United Artists Releasing)
A Plan B Entertainment / hear/say Production
Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Austin Butler in Elvis
(Warner Bros.)
Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
(Searchlight)
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
(A24)
Paul Mescal in Aftersun
(A24)
Bill Nighy in Living
(Sony Pictures Classics)
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cate Blanchett in Tár
(Focus Features)
Ana de Armas in Blonde
(Netflix)
Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie
(Momentum Pictures)
Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
(Universal/Amblin Partners)
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once
(A24)
DIRECTING
Martin McDonagh
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Steven Spielberg
The Fabelmans (Universal/Amblin Partners)
Todd Field
Tár (Focus Features)
Ruben Östlund
Triangle of Sadness (Neon)
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
(Searchlight)
Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway
(Apple)
Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans
(Universal/Amblin Partners)
Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
(Searchlight)
Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once
(A24)
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
(Walt Disney)
Hong Chau in The Whale
(A24)
Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
(Searchlight)
Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once
(A24)
Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once
(A24)
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
(Netflix)
Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
(A24)
Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
(Universal)
Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
The Sea Beast
(Netflix)
Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
Turning Red (Walt Disney)
Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
All That Breathes (Submarine Deluxe and Sideshow in association with HBO Documentary Films)
A Kiterabbit Films and Rise Films in collaboration with HHMI Tangled Bank Studios Production
Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)
A Participant Production
Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov
Fire of Love (National Geographic)
A National Geographic Documentary Films/Sandbox Films/Intuitive Pictures & Cottage M Production
Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman
A House Made of Splinters
A House Made of Splinters A Final Cut For Real Production
Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström
Navalny (Warner Bros./CNN Films/HBO Max)
A Fishbowl Films/RaeFilm Studios/Cottage M Production
Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
A Netflix/Amusement Park Film in co-production with Gunpowder Films in association with Sliding Down Rainbows Entertainment/Anima Pictures Production
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
A La Unión de los Ríos Production
Close (Belgium)
A Menuet Production
EO (Poland)
A Skopia Film Production
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
An Inscéal Production
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Screenplay – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
Written by Rian Johnson
Living (Sony Pictures Classics)
Written by Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)
Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
Women Talking (Orion Pictures/United Artists Releasing)
Screenplay by Sarah Polley
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)
Written by Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans (Universal/Amblin Partners)
Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
Tár (Focus Features)
Written by Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness (Neon)
Written by Ruben Östlund
CINEMATOGRAPHY
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
James Friend
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)
Darius Khondji
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Mandy Walker
Empire of Light (Searchlight)
Roger Deakins
Tár (Focus Features)
Florian Hoffmeister
FILM EDITING
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Paul Rogers
Tár (Focus Features)
Monika Willi
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)
Eddie Hamilton
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Volker Bertelmann
Babylon (Paramount)
Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)
Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Son Lux
The Fabelmans (Universal/Amblin Partners)
John Williams
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
Applause from Tell It like a Woman
(Samuel Goldwyn Films)
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
(Paramount)
Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
(Walt Disney)
Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
Naatu Naatu from RRR
(Variance Films/Sarigama Cinemas)
Music by M.M. Keeravaani Lyric by Chandrabose
This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once
(A24)
Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
PRODUCTION DESIGN
All Quiet on the Western Front
(Netflix)
Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck
Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
Avatar: The Way of Water
(Walt Disney)
Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter
Set Decorator: Vanessa Cole
Babylon
(Paramount)
Production Design: Florencia Martin
Set Decorator: Anthony Carlino
Elvis
(Warner Bros.)
Production Design: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy
Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
The Fabelmans
(Universal/Amblin Partners)
Production Design: Rick Carter
Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara
COSTUME DESIGN
Babylon (Paramount)
Mary Zophres
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Walt Disney)
Ruth Carter
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Shirley Kurata
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Focus Features)
Jenny Beavan
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Walt Disney)
Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
The Whale (A24)
Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
An Irish Goodbye (Network Ireland Television)
A Floodlight Pictures Production
Tom Berkeley and Ross White
Ivalu
An M&M Production
Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
Le Pupille (Walt Disney)
An Esperanto Filmoj and Tempesta Production
Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón
Night Ride (The New Yorker Studios)
A Cylinder Production
Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
The Red Suitcase
A Cynefilms Production
Cyrus Neshvad
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
The Elephant Whisperers (Netflix)
A Netflix Documentary/Sikhya Entertainment Production
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
Haulout (The New Yorker Studios)
An Albireo Films Production
Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
How Do You Measure a Year?
A Jay Rosenblatt Films Production
Jay Rosenblatt
The Martha Mitchell Effect (Netflix)
An Outspoken Films Production
Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
Stranger at the Gate (The New Yorker Studios)
A Smartypants Pictures Production
Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (BBC and Apple Original Films)
A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production
Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
The Flying Sailor
A National Film Board of Canada Production
Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
Ice Merchants
A COLA Animation Production
João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
My Year of Dicks
An FX, Wonder Killer and Cat’s Pajamas Production
Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
A Griffith Film School Production
Lachlan Pendragon
SOUND
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
Avatar: The Way of Water (Walt Disney)
Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)
Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
VISUAL EFFECTS
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
Avatar: The Way of Water (Walt Disney)
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Walt Disney)
Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)
Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher