See the insane private plane LIV Golf provided its players

LIV Golf is all about the money.

Players have received signing bonuses in the hundred of millions of dollars. Bryson DeChambeau confirmed last week that his deal with the Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led breakaway league is north of $125 million.

The winners of their events go home with $4 million. The players who finish last still earn more than $100,000.

And it seems they aren’t closing their checkbooks anytime soon.

Video posted on social media showing the inside of a plane LIV provided to its players is absolutely insane. A fully-stocked bar, a lounge area, and enough room to get in a game of flag football.

With “We Are the Champions” blasting over the speakers, Pat Perez soaks in the lavish lifestyle he and fellow ex-PGA Tour players are living.

Also spotted in the video were Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and new bride Jena Sims.

The next LIV Golf event is at the end of July in New Jersey.