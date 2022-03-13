See the Full Winners List (Updating Live)

the critics choice awards

The critics are highlighting the year’s best.

On Sunday, the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards honored the best in movies and TV during a Sunday night broadcast on The CW and TBS with hosts Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.

This year’s nominations in film saw Belfast and West Side Story lead with 11 each, followed by Dune and The Power of the Dog with 10 each. For the television side, Succession, Mare of Easttown and Evil emerged as leading nominees.

Read on for the complete list of this year’s winners.

(This list is being updated live. Check back for updates.)

MOVIES

Best picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

West Side Story

Best actor

Nicolas Cage, Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best supporting actor

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best supporting actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Rita Moreno, West Side Story

Best young actor/actress

Jude Hill, Belfast

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Saniyya Sidney, King Richard

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best acting ensemble

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best original screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best adapted screenplay

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder, CODA

Tony Kushner, West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune

Best cinematography

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser, Dune

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast

Best production design

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, Belfast

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Best editing

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast

Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker, Dune

Best costume design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune

Janty Yates, House of Gucci

Best hair and makeup

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

Best visual effects

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best comedy

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza

Best animated feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best foreign language film

A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

Best song

“Be Alive” – King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto

“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall

“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up

“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

Best score

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood, Spencer

Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley

Hans Zimmer, Dune

TELEVISION

Best drama series

Evil

For All Mankind

The Good Fight

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

This Is Us

Yellowjackets

Best actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Mike Colter, Evil

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Katja Herbers, Evil

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight

Best supporting actress in a drama series

Andrea Martin, Evil

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

Christine Lahti, Evil

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

Best comedy series

The Great

Hacks

Insecure

Only Murders in the Building

The Other Two

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best actor in a comedy series

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best actress in a comedy series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best supporting actor in a comedy series

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Ray Romano, Made for Love

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!

Molly Shannon, The Other Two

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Josie Totah, Saved By the Bell

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best limited series

Dopesick

Dr. Death

It’s a Sin

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Midnight Mass

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Best movie made for television

Come From Away

List of a Lifetime

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Oslo

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

William Jackson Harper, Love Life

Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass

Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (WINNER)

Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass

William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Christian Slater, Dr. Death

Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (WINNER)

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Best foreign language series

Acapulco

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Money Heist

Narcos: Mexico

Squid Game

Best animated series

Big Mouth

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

The Great North

Q-Force

What If…?

Best talk show

The Amber Ruffin Show

Desus & Mero

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best comedy special

Bo Burnham: Inside

Good Timing with Jo Firestone

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Trixie Mattel: One Night Only

The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, are airing live on The CW and TBS on Sunday, March 13.