See the full list of winners

The BET Awards were back and bigger than ever.

Taraji P. Henson returned as host, reprising her gig from last year, to lead the celebration of talent across music, television, film, and sports at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at the 2022 BET Awards

Doja Cat led the pack with six nominations including album of the year, video of the year, and both Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Best Female Hip Hop artist.

The human turned living frequency formerly/currently/potentially known as Sean “Diddy” Combs was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award with a starry lineup of friends paying tribute to the producer/artist, including Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, the Lox, Bryson Tiller, and Faith Evans.

Lizzo opened the show, flute in hand, dressed as a glamorous disco ball to perform her single “About Damn Time.” Janelle Monáe then graced the stage, giving a special shout-out to “all the gays in the house” and giving a “f— you” to the Supreme Court, before presenting the first award for the night, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist to Jazmine Sullivan.

R&B queen Brandy made a surprise appearance, lending Jack Harlow a hand and — channeling her Queens emcee character — a few bars for his performance of “First Class.” Lil Wayne had previously snuck out to duet with Harlow. Speaking of surprises, Ye (né Kanye West) came out covered from head to toe, breathing heavily through a mask as he helped Babyface present Diddy the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

BET Kanye West at the 2022 BET Awards

“I was signed to Puff without him even knowing,” Ye said of his formative years, joking, “that statement is not legally binding.” Ye, feeling schticky, also joked that Diddy has inspired both his “life” and his “wife” choices.

“And here we are,” he said. “Thanks for that Puff.”

See the list of winners for the 2022 BET Awards below:

Album of the Year

WINNER: An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Donda, Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Story continues

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

WINNER: The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Best Group

Silk Sonic

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

WINNER: Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Video of the Year

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp

“Come to Life,” Kanye West

“Grace,” Kelly Price

“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

Jireh, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

WINNER: “We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

WINNER: “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (U.K.)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (U.K.)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Djz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Candyman

King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes, Bel Air

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker, Respect | Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks, Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Coco Jones, Bel Air

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Regina King, The Harder They Fall

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sean “Diddy” Combs

Related content: