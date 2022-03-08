See the Complete List of Winners

The lucky winners of the 2022 ACM Awards are in!

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards streamed live from Las Vegas on Monday night with host Dolly Parton and co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett taking emcee duties.

In addition to the night’s big winners, there were also a slew of performances from stars like Kelly Clarkson, who performed a tribute to Parton, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and Parton herself.

Heading into the night, Chris Young was the most-nominated artist, with seven nods, including album of the year and single of the year, while Walker Hayes, Miranda Lambert and Stapleton trailed with five apiece.

This year marks the first time Hayes has ever been nominated for an ACM, and his hit “Fancy Like” propelled him to success, earning four nominations in addition to Hayes’ nod for new male artist of the year.

Lambert, meanwhile, earned her sixth nomination for entertainer of the year, as well as a record-tying nod for female artist of the year (she and Reba McEntire now each have 16).

Taylor Swift was also nominated for the first time since 2018, and her music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” earned actress Blake Lively her first ACM nominations, as she produced and directed the video.

Check out the complete list of winners below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert – WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce – WINNER

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion – WINNERS

The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson – WINNER

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum – WINNER

Elvie Shane

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR* (Off Camera Award)

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy – WINNER

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

