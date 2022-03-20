See Tennessee Vols pep band troll Michigan basketball’s Hunter Dickinson at March Madness

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) defends Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) during the NCAA Tournament second round game between Tennessee and Michigan at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Michigan men’s basketball center Hunter Dickinson couldn’t do his pregame stretching in peace on Saturday prior to facing Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Tennessee Vols Pride of the Southland pep band made sure of it.

Dickinson did some balancing and stretching drills standing on just his right leg in front of the Vols pep band, and he was mimicked by the entire Vols pep band.

A video showed several band members holding trombones and trumpets as they stood up and sat down in mimicry with Dickinson twice.

No. 11-seeded Michigan enters the matchup 18-14 overall. On Thursday, Michigan defeated Colorado State 75-63 in the NCAA Tournament first round.

No. 3 seed Tennessee comes into the game 27-7 overall. Most recently, Tennessee beat Longwood 88-56 on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament first round.

Rick Barnes is the Tennessee Vols men’s basketball head coach. This is his seventh season as the Tennessee basketball head coach. He previously took Tennessee to the NCAA Tournament in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21.

Tennessee’s 2021 NCAA Tournament ended with a first-round loss to No. 12 seed Oregon State.

The Tennessee Vols men’s basketball program made its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament during the 1966-67 season. Tennessee has never reached the Final Four. The furthest Tennessee has advanced in the NCAA Tournament is to the Elite Eight in 2009-10.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament Final Four in New Orleans starts Saturday, April 2. The NCAA Tournament national championship game is scheduled to take place Monday, April 4.

