See Sarah Hyland’s 2 Wedding Dresses in Stunning Winery Photos With Wells Adams

Three years after getting engaged, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally tied the knot on Aug, 20 at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif.

The Modern Family star walked down the aisle in an ivory silk faille ballgown by Vera Wang, featuring a sweetheart neckline, hand-pleated bodice, French tulle sleeves and high slit, according to a press release from the designer. She completed her wedding day look with a cathedral-length Italian tulle veil adorned with a hand-appliquéd macramé lace border. (See her bridal look here and here.)

For the reception, Sarah changed into another Vera Wang creation. Her white Italian crepe party gown featured a mermaid-style silhouette with a draped neckline, hand-placed macramé lace and draped Italian tulle sleeves. (You can see the picture-perfect dress here.)

Two days after the nuptials, Sarah, 31, and Wells, 38, both shared a romantic photo from their big day on Instagram, simply captioned with their wedding date. In the scenic snap, the actress poses at the winery in her second dress, while the Bachelor Nation star looked dapper in a classic black tux.

Among the wedding guests were several of Sarah’s Modern Family co-stars, including Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who both shared photos from the event on social media.

Sarah and Wells—who met on social media—went public with their romance in the fall of 2017. They announced they were engaged in July 2019 and celebrated with an intimate engagement party three months later. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pair had to put their wedding plans on hold.

In August 2020, the fiancés celebrated what would have been their original wedding date with a trip to a winery.

“It was my first time out of the house, out of quarantine,” Sarah recalled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that October. “We went to a winery and we went with all of our friends—all of us got tested—our family, our best man, maid of honor. I brought a white dress and, like, a veil I got on Etsy. And my bridesmaids, they got, like, a real wedding bouquet for me and surprised me and we took fake wedding pictures for fun.”

