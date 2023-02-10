See Roseanne Barr’s controversial return to stand-up in exclusive clip from ‘Cancel This!’

Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! is the comedian’s first stand-up special since 2006. (Photo: Courtesy Fox Nation)

The last time Roseanne Barr headlined her own comedy special — 2006’s Blonde and Bitchin’ for HBO — George W. Bush was in the Oval Office, a Pirates of the Caribbean sequel starring Johnny Depp was at the top of the box office charts and Justin Timberlake was getting “Sexy Back” on the radio. Fast-forward to 2023, and all three of those men now occupy a somewhat dubious place in America’s political and popular culture… as does Barr herself.

The ever-outspoken comedian announces her current persona non grata status in the title of her first new comedy special in over 15 years: Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! Yahoo Entertainment is premiering an exclusive clip from the special — which premieres Feb. 13 on Fox Nation — that features Barr’s take-no-prisoners brand of comedy, with jokes about long COVID and why her grandkids aren’t welcome in her home when they’ve got “green snot” coming out of their noses.

In the clip, Barr reveals that she’s had four bouts with “the COVID” since the pandemic began in 2020. “I lost all my taste,” she adds. “You know, I have no taste and no smell either, all this time. But I look at it like it’s a silver lining in the COVID cloud because I don’t eat so much! I’m not wanting to eat everything because it don’t taste that good, so I lost some weight.”

Barr’s road to cancellation began in 2018, when she posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarret — a former advisor to President Barack Obama — that suggested that the Iranian-born government official had ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. At the time, she was starring in a revival of her era-defining ’80s ABC sitcom, Roseanne. In the aftermath of her tweet, Barr — who was already a vocal advocate for President Donald Trump — was fired from the series and her alter ego was killed off between seasons. When the show returned in the fall, it was retitled The Conners and focused on the rest of the family, including John Goodman and Sarah Gilbert. (The Conners is currently airing its fifth season on ABC.)

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times ahead of her comedy special’s debut, Barr made it clear she was still unhappy about her exit from the series she created. “They denied me the right to apologize,” she remarked. “They hate me because I have talent, because I have an opinion. Even though Roseanne became their No. 1 show, they’d rather not have a No. 1 show.”

Barr also revealed that she “can’t bear” to watch The Conners in its current form. “When they killed my character off, that was a message to me, knowing that I’m mentally ill or have mental health issues, that they did want me to commit suicide. They killed my character, and my character. And all of that was to say thank you for bringing 28 million viewers, which they never had before and will never see again. Because they can kiss my a**.”

But Barr also struck a more optimistic note when she discussed her return to stand-up. “I’m so happy that this is the most offensive in my stand-up that I’ve ever had the balls to be,” she said, adding that it was initially “terrifying” to stand up in front of a crowd again. “It got easier and easier. People showed me so much love. I was kind of overwhelmed by that. I just was so happy that when I looked out in the audience there, the bond between myself and them was not broken.”

Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! premieres Monday, Feb. 13 on Fox Nation