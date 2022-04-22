See Prince Louis’ Royally Cute New Photos in Honor of His 4th Birthday

A portrait fit for (adorable) royalty!

In celebration of his 4th birthday on April 23, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared sweet new pictures of their youngest son, Prince Louis. In the photos released on April 22, the young royal is seen enjoying a day at the beach while sporting a grey sweater and teal shorts.

The photographs were taken in April in Norfolk, England, by his mom Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Louis poses with a ball and while running in the sand.

The latest pics of Louis comes a little more than four months after fans last got a glimpse of him—alongside his older siblings Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge—in a photo for their annual holiday card in December.

While Prince George and Prince Charlotte have been spotted at a few events with their parents recently, including attending Prince Philip‘s memorial in late March and this year’s annual Easter service, Louis, who started attending school last year, has not been seen.

Prince Louis’ Baby Album

This year’s photos certainly rival the young prince’s 3rd birthday image. In that picture, Louis was seen grinning from ear to ear as he posed while sitting on a red balance bike.

The Duchess of Cambridge

And if you’re wondering who was behind the camera for that pic, look no further than the Duchess of Cambridge (who is an avid photographer) herself. In fact, Kate took the picture at their Kensington Palace home on shortly before Louis left for his first day of preschool at Willcocks Nursery School in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge

And although Kate herself enjoys taking photos of her three kids—as for how they feel about being in front of the camera? Well, let’s just say they’re just like any other kid at those ages.

Chatting on her YouTube channel in June 2021, Kate revealed of her three children, “Everyone’s like, ‘Mummy, please stop taking photographs.'”

But with photo subjects like these—who can resist?

