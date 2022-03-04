See pictures of the $700K property

The exterior of 1774 Tinsmith Circle, which was featured in Tim Burton’s beloved 1990 film, Edward Scissorhands. (Photo: @Dylan Todd Photography)

That’s one sharp-looking house. If you’re a resident of Lutz, Fla. — or looking to relocate — 1774 Tinsmith Circle is officially on the market for a $700K asking price. And if it looks familiar, that’s because generations of moviegoers have grown up knowing it as Edward Scissorhands’s temporary residence in Tim Burton’s beloved 1990 fable.

The Edward Scissorhands house is located in the town of Lutz, Fla. (Photo: @Dylan Todd Photography)

Shot on location in Florida, Edward Scissorhands starred Johnny Depp as the unfinished final creation of an old inventor (Vincent Price), who lived — and died — in a crumbling mansion that overlooks a picturesque suburban community. Edward is invited into that community by resident Avon lady, Peg Boggs (Dianne Wiest), who welcomes him into the Boggs family home to live with her husband, Bill, (Alan Arkin) and her two kids, Kim (Winona Ryder) and Kevin (Robert Oliveri), in exchange for some seriously terrific topiary.

The backyard of Edward Scissorhands’s former house. Note the mini-topiary animals in the foreground. (Photo: @Dylan Todd Photography)

Unfortunately, Edward’s time at 1774 Tinsmith Circle is cut short by prejudicial neighbors and Anthony Michael Hall’s seriously mean bully. But his presence lingers on at the house, which has been remade in the Scissorhands image, courtesy of current owner, Joey Klops.

Burton-inspired memorabilia adorns the living room walls at 1774 Tinsmith Circle. (Photo: @Dylan Todd Photography)

Watch Edward Scissorhands on repeat with Edward himself for company. (Photo: @Dylan Todd Photography)

Speaking with TMZ, Klops discussed how he transformed the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom property — which he acquired in September 2020 for $230K — into a “true wonderland” for Burton fans. That means lots of movie-inspired artwork and colors, plus a life-sized Edward mannequin in the kitchen that can presumably help with chopping.

The interior of 1774 Tinsmith Circle has been given an Edward Scissorhands makeover. (Photo: @Dylan Todd Photography)

An Edward Scissorhands mannequin stands at attention in the kitchen of 1774 Tinsmith Circle. (Photo: @Dylan Todd Photography)

And Klops assures potential buyers that all those Scissorhands fixtures will remain in place after the sale. By the way, if you need an escape from Edward, rest assured that the bedrooms are more Boggs than Burton.

The master bedroom and bathroom at 1774 Tinsmith Circle provide some relief from the Scissorhands decor. (Photo: @Dylan Todd Photography)

Here’s hoping that stately Wayne Manor becomes the next Tim Burton property that’s up for sale.

