See photos from Backstreet Boys in concert in Raleigh

Backstreet Boys are back, along with the screams. Everyone is just a few years older, but the magic is still there for Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough.

The moves, the harmonies, the solos, and the fans, mostly women, each with their favorite band member crush, were front and center Saturday night, June 25, 2022 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, N.C.

Backstreet Boys in concert at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday night, June 25, 2022.

Setlist:

I Wanna Be With You

The Call

Don’t Want You Back

New Love

Get Down

Show Me the Meaning

Incomplete

Undone

More Than That

Chances

Shape of My Heart/Drowning

Quit Playing Games

AS Long As You Love Me

No Place

Breathe

Don’t Want To Lose You Now

I’ll Never Break Your Heart

All I Have to Give

Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)

We’ve Got It Goin’ On

It’s Gotta Be You

That’s the Way I Like It

Get Another Boyfriend

The One

I Want It That Way

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Larger Than Life