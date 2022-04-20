See Nicole Richie React to Sister Sofia Richie’s Engagement

What are big sisters for, right?

Nicole Richie was on hand to support Sofia Richie as she got engaged to boyfriend Elliot Grainge, and showcased her signature sense of humor in response to the happy news.

After the bride-to-be shared a photo of his proposal on her Instagram April 20, Nicole reposted the pic on her Instagram Story. She then shared a selfie with her little sister wearing her engagement ring and the same tan floral dress she sported when she said yes to her now-fiancé, joking, “Can’t wait to find ways to make this about me @sofiarichie.”

Nicole’s husband, Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden, also posted the proposal photo on his Instagram Story, writing, “My two favorites…I’m so happy for you both…couldn’t have picked better people.”

Elliot, 28, proposed to Sofia, 23, with a large, emerald-cut diamond ring, which Sofia showed off on Instagram. “She said yes,” the groom-to-be wrote on his own page, adding three red heart emojis.

Sofia Richie’s Street Style

Joel’s twin brother Benji Madden (who also performs in Good Charlotte and is married to Cameron Diaz) commented with nine red heart emojis.

Instagram / Nicole Richie

Sofia confirmed her romance with Elliot, founder of record label 10K projects and the son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, one year ago by posting some Instagram pics of the two getting cozy.

Instagram

This past February, Nicole, who shares dad Lionel Richie with Sofia, poked fun at another instance of the couple’s PDA on social media. Nicole, 40, joked, “Omg! Hornies.”

In November, a source told E! News that the Sofia and Elliot had talked about getting engaged. “They are a great match and it’s going really well,” the insider said. “Sofia and Elliot currently live together and the adjustment has been so easy and seamless.”

Sofia, who previously dated Scott Disick for three years, “loves” that she and Elliot “don’t have any drama,” the source said. “She loves how chill and calm Elliot is and they have a lot of fun together, even when they’re just being low-key at home.”

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App