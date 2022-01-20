See M&Ms characters’ new look

The new M&Ms characters have received a fresh look for 2022. (Photo: Mars Wrigley)

The shift in Hollywood and the world in general over the last few years toward more diversity and inclusivity has trickled down to M&Ms. Candymaker Mars Wrigley announced on Thursday that it’s putting a “fresh, modern take” on its six mascots — Red, Yellow, Orange, Blue, Green and Brown — as part of its larger effort to “create a world where everyone feels they belong, and society is inclusive.”

For one thing, the characters will now emphasize their personalities, rather than their genders, when they advertise the brand. That means the former Ms. Brown and Ms. Green have dropped the Ms. And both of the, um, ladies are the recipients of more comfortable kicks. Brown now wears lower heels than she has in the past. Meanwhile, Green has traded her high-heeled go-go boots for “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence.”

(Photo: Mars Wrigley)

And that’s not the only change in store for her. Green, who’s often depicted as overtly sexy, also will be “better represented to reflect confidence and empowerment, as a strong female, and known for much more than her boots.”

In another move, Green and Brown will no longer have an adversarial relationship, as they sometimes have had in the past. The M&Ms website, which features Q&As with each of the characters, notes that Green’s best quality is, “being a hypewoman for my friends.” She adds, “I think we all win when we see more women in leading roles, so I’m happy to take on the part of supportive friend when they succeed.” Her motto is, “I’m too busy shining to throw shade.”

(Photo: Mars Wrigley)

Brown maintains much of the dominant personality audiences have come to know. Her motto is “Not bossy. Just the boss.”

Some of the other characters, the first of which debuted on TV in 1954, have undergone small tweaks to their own shoes and, in some cases, their personality. Orange’s shoes will no longer be left untied, as a nod to his anxiety. He will “embrace his true self, worries and all,” CBS News reported.

The makeover is all part of M&Ms’ goal of “increasing the sense of belonging by 10 million people around the world by 2025.”