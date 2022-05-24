’ See Maye Musk, 74, rock a bathing suit for SI: Swim

She’s a model mom.

No, really.

Elon’s Musk gorgeous mother, Maye, appears on one of the covers of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

She’s 74 years young.

On Instagram, SI: Swim posted various pictures of the South African beauty, who is a dietitian by trade.

In one especially flattering picture of her in a keyhole one piece purple suit, the caption reads: “Elon’s mom has got it going on,” referencing the classic Fountains of Wayne song “Stacy’s Mom,” about a teenager having a Mrs. Robinson type crush.

“To be a swimsuit model for Sports Illustrated, people, would’ve locked me away as a crazy lady,” Musk told the magazine. “I’m very excited that they’ve decided that even older women can wear swimsuits and look great. I think it’s really going to change how women feel when they walk out in their swimsuits.”

Maye was in town to walk the carpet Friday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, which hosted a weekend long event celebrating the glossy publication.

Also in attendance were such top models as Camille Kostek, Brooks Nader and Kate Bock.

Like her 50-year-old billionaire son, Musk has an entrepreneurial spirit: The Canadian native was both a model and then, later, a modeling coach.

“I’m very happy that Sports Illustrated decided that a 74 year old should be on their cover,” she laughs in an Instagram video promoting the issue, now on stands. “Because you can’t make that up!”

Maye is also mum to son Kimbal, 49, and daughter Tosca, 47, who wrote an homage in the magazine, calling her “an uncontainable force” and “the most fearless woman I’ve ever known.”

Elon’s dad (and her ex husband) is Errol Musk, a South African electromechanical engineer.