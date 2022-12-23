See Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah All Grown Up in Family Photo

Kendra Wilkinson is having herself a tropical holiday vacation.

The Girls Next Door alum shared snapshots of her family trip to Maui, Hawaii, where she was accompanied by 13-year-old son Hank Jr. and 8-year-old daughter Alijah.

In the family portrait, Kendra—who shares her children with ex-husband Hank Baskett—is seated on a bench next to Hank Jr. and Alijah, while palm trees and a crystal blue ocean complete the backdrop. The 37-year-old also dropped other glimpses into their getaway, which included whale sightings, beach-side views from a restaurant and a gorgeous sunset.

She captioned her Dec. 20 Instagram slideshow: “Happy Holidays.”

Kendra’s fun in the sun comes after a year of grinding on her real estate career and launching season two of Kendra Sells Hollywood on discovery+.

As for her dating life, Kendra, who finalized her divorce from Hank in 2019, told E! News in April that she didn’t have her eyes set on finding someone new just yet.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett’s Romance Timeline

“I don’t really focus on dating,” Kendra shared at the time. “I focus on how to become a better person, a better mom, and that takes all the time in the world to do that. I don’t really have a lot of time to date or meet new people.”

Instagram

In fact, she said that she was searching for “a whole new experience in life.”

“I’m here to grow, do bigger, better things,” Kendra continued. “If someone out there wants to match me on that purpose, then let’s go, but it’s really hard to find that in LA. I’m not out looking for a man. I’m really here to just focus on becoming a better person and just really focus on how to make myself smile before someone else.”

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App