See Jennifer Lopez serenade Ben Affleck at their wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are honeymooning in Italy. (Photo: SplashNews/Shutterstock)

New Bennifer wedding details continue to trickle out.

Jennifer Lopez serenaded Ben Affleck during their Georgia wedding reception last Saturday. Wearing the chandelier-pearl gown with micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal — one of three custom dresses from Ralph Lauren — the new Mrs. Affleck had her husband take a seat as she sang and danced for him and other guests.

With backup singers and dancers at the ready, she belted out what seems to be an original song about how she “can’t get enough,” footage published by TMZ on Friday shows. Affleck, who was supposed to marry Lopez 20 years earlier before they called things off, clearly appreciated the show. Affleck, who legally wed Lopez last month in Vegas, grinned throughout the performance.

The same day the wedding video surfaced, the first official image of Affleck’s wedding attire was shared with GQ. It comes several days after Lopez’s dress pix ran on Vogue‘s website — and she shared them in her newsletter.

For the wedding at his mansion in Riceboro, Ga., at which all the guests wore white, the Argo director rocked a single-button cream dinner jacket, black bow tie, white shirt, black pants and black patent shoes — also from Ralph Lauren.

The newlyweds have been honeymooning in Italy. They were spotted sharing a kiss by Lake Como. Lopez, in a stunning yellow dress by Farm Rio, also strolled around doing a little shopping, including at a furniture store.

They have also been in Milan, doing some high-end shopping, with a security team in tow. A crowd gathered while Affleck and Lopez — the latter outfitted in all white, including hat — shopped in a Brunello Cucinelli store, cheering for them when they walked out. They also shared a kiss outside Cartier and strolled past a Valentino store.

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck are spotted shopping in Milan. (Photo: SplashNews/Shutterstock)

Soon after their honeymoon started, Affleck was snapped by paparazzi looking at photos of Lopez’s wedding dress on his phone.

Director Kevin Smith, who attended the Bennifer wedding, told Yahoo Entertainment this week the ceremony was “one of the most profoundly beautiful f***ing moments of my life, and it didn’t even happen to me.” Here’s his breakdown of the A-list affair: