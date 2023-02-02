See Jake Gyllenhaal as a U.S. Army Sergeant in Trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

Jake Gyllenhaal has a big debt to settle in The Covenant.

In Guy Ritchie’s upcoming military thriller, Gyllenhaal, 42, stars as U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley alongside Dar Salim as Afghan interpreter Ahmed.

“After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life,” reads an official synopsis.

“When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first,” the synopsis adds.

Dar Salim (left) as Ahmed and Jake Gyllenhaal (right) as Sgt. John Kinley in THE COVENANT, directed by Guy Ritchie, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film.

Christopher Raphael/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

The trailer replays the heart-pounding moment Kinley is attacked and rescued by Ahmed before cutting to the present day, when the latter is in trouble.

“For three weeks, this family believed you were dead,” Emily Beecham’s character tells Kinley.

“If it wasn’t enough for him to carry me across those mountains, now he’s hiding in a hole somewhere,” Kinley says.

“I should be in that hole,” he adds angrily, later saying, “I am gonna have to get him out myself.”

(L to R) Dar Salim as Ahmed, Jason Wong as Joshua “JJ Jung”, Jake Gyllenhaal as Sgt. John Kinley, Christian Ochoa as Eduardo “Chow Chow” Lopez, and Rhys Yates as Tom “Tom Cat” Hancock in THE COVENANT, directed by Guy Ritchie, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film.

Christopher Raphael/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

The Covenant was originally titled The Interpreter, but Ritchie, 54, revealed why the title had changed at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this past December.

“Names, as it transpires, is about the most challenging aspect of filmmaking,” the director told Variety. “The last few films I’ve done, the trickiest decision to make has been the name of the movie. As of today, it’s called The Covenant.”

He also revealed they had completed the movie “literally in the last few days.”

The Covenant — also starring Alexander Ludwig, Antony Starr, Bobby Schofield and Jonny Lee Miller — is in theaters April 21.