See inside the former Emirates Airbus A340 that flies passengers to Antarctica by landing on a runway made of ice

Tour company White Desert uses private jets to shuttle people to its Antarctic camps from South Africa.

The largest option is the quad-engine Airbus A340, which touched down on the ice for the first time in November 2021.

Rates start at $14,500 per person for a one-day excursion and go up to $104,000 for a multi-night stay.

There are two ways to get to Antarctica: cruising on an expedition ship through the treacherous Drake Passage…

A chinstrap penguin with the Ocean Endeavour in Antarctica.Taylor Rains/Insider

…or skipping the Southern Ocean altogether and flying.

Passengers, scientists, government officials, and ground crew gather for a group photo on the purpose-built Wilkins glacial blue ice runway in front of the first Airbus A319 jet to carry passengers from Hobart, Australia, to Antarctica in 2008.Torsten Blackwood/AFP via Getty Images

Several tour companies offer flights, including Silversea Cruises, which is a boat-plane combo that flies people to Antarctica and then they stay on a ship once there…

Silversea’s Conrad Combrink poses with Chile’s DAP Antarctic Airways’ crew at Santiago’s Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport.Julio Peña/Silversea Cruises

…and camp operator White Desert, which offers private flights to the continent from Cape Town, South Africa, as a one-day excursion or a multi-night tour.

White Desert’s Whichaway camp in Antarctica.White Desert

And, the company isn’t just flying tourists to Antarctica in a rinky-dink plane — it’s landing a giant Airbus A340 airliner on the ice.

HiFly’s Airbus A340 in Antarctica, flown to the continent in partnership with camp operator White Desert.White Desert

“One of our co-founders is South African, and, with Antarctica only a 5-hour flight from Cape Town, it made sense for us to set up our operations base here,” company CEO and pilot Patrick Woodhead told Insider.

The ticket passengers are given for their flight to Antarctica.White Desert

The plane type flew the 2,500 nautical miles from Cape Town to Antarctica for the first time ever in November 2021 and is operated by Portuguese charter airline HiFly.

The first Airbus A340 to land on Antarctica.Hi Fly

“Its four engines redundancy and very long range make it the ideal airplane for this type of mission,” the company said in a press release.

The first Airbus A340 to land on Antarctica.Hi Fly

The A340 operates alongside a Gulfstream G550 that also flies passengers to White Desert’s camp, and it can make the roundtrip journey without refueling.

The Gulfstream G550 White Desert operates to Antarctica.White Desert

“The different planes have different strengths and depending on our logistic and operational needs, we decide which plane will be used,” Woodhead said.

A view out the window of White Desert’s Gulfstream G550 it operates to Antarctica.White Desert

For example, the company flies a large number of scientists to and from research stations, as well as luggage, cargo, and equipment, so the A340 would be more appropriate than the G550 for those missions.

Inside HiFly’s Airbus A340 it flies in partnership with White Desert to Antarctica.White Des

For non-researchers wanting to visit Antarctica and have money to burn, White Desert’s tours — which include the flight — start at $14,500 per person for the 2024-2025 season.

A meal prepped for The Greatest Day tourists.White Desert

This is the company’s “Greatest Day” tour and flies people to the continent where they stay for about three hours before returning home.

White Desert

The rates go between $45,000 and $104,000 for 6-8 night options, and as high as $1.25 million for a buy-out of one of the entire camps, Woodhead told Insider

Inside one of the White Desert camp dining rooms in Antarctica.White Desert

Those on longer trips can get the opportunity to fly on White Desert’s third aircraft — ski planes that journey to the South Pole to see emperor penguins, which is another seven-hour flight from the camps.

White Desert’s ski planes it flies to the South Pole.White Desert

For those that are scheduled to be on the A340 charter, the ex-Emirates jet offers 267 seats in first, business, and economy class, but passengers will be seated in the premium cabins.

HiFly’s Airbus A340 it flies in partnership with White Desert to Antarctica.White Desert

Onboard, guests will be served meals and champagne as they enjoy the beautiful views of icebergs below and glide into 24 hours of continuous daylight.

A view out the window of the Airbus A340.White Desert

However, before any of these operations could take off, Woodhead said the company had to build everything from the ground up after taking over the operation of Wolf’s Fang Runway.

White Desert

“We had to embark on our own exploratory mission to uncover a rumored ice runway from several decades back,” he explained.

The first Airbus A340 to land on Antarctica on Wolf’s Fang Runway.Hi Fly

The landing strip in question is the only exclusively private jet runway in Antarctica and is 196 feet wide and 8,200 feet long, or about 1.5 miles. That is about half the length of New York-JFK’s longest runway.

Tourists on Wolf’s Fang Runway in Antarctica.White Desert

But, it isn’t easy to maintain. Woodhead said the company has to groom the runway for 22 hours before each landing to ensure it has the “right friction level” for aircraft to stop.

HiFly’s Airbus A340 it flies in partnership with White Desert to Antarctica.White Desert

Meanwhile, he further explained that everything from the “roads, building structures, weather stations, ablutions, communication infrastructures and more” was built from scratch.

White Desert

But, there is one thing that cannot be controlled and poses a challenging threat when flying to Antarctica — the unpredictable and ever-changing weather.

These photos, which were taken 25 minutes apart, show the author’s recent trip to Antarctica via cruise ship. The image on the left shows sunny skies and we could see the mountains around us. The photo on the right is blizzard conditions with clouds blocking the scenery.Courtesy of H.D. Hunt

According to HiFly, there need to be visual conditions to land in Antarctica and low winds to maintain safety. White Desert has a team of meteorologists that determine the best days to fly.

White Desert tells guests to give themselves two days on either end of their trip for schedule flexibility.HiFly

Woodhead expressed the importance of making the right call when it comes to weather, not only for passenger safety but because operating costs can escalate at a rapid rate.

Pilot Carlos Mirpuri with first Airbus A340 to land on Antarctica.Hi Fly

“If you make a mistake and launch a Gulfstream when the weather is marginal, you’ve just burned at least $120,000,” he said. “Every hour’s worth of fuel is like gold.”

White Desert

Woodhead further described the stark fuel price difference between South Africa and Antarctica, saying the cost per barrel goes from $100 in Cape Town to $800 at the Antarctic runway.

White Desert

The company also needs gas for its Antarctic fueling stations, which is received from a South African science vessel at the edge of Antarctica and transported across the Fimbul ice shelf.

The science vessel used to transport fuel to White Desert on Antarctica.White Desert

The journey is about 500 miles and takes a month. Due to the time, labor, and scarcity of fuel, the cost shoots up to $5,000 per barrel, making those ski plane flights to the South Pole understandably pricey.

The transport vehicles used to move fuel to White Desert.White Desert

Because White Desert is using hazardous material in a very fragile landscape, it has taken measures to ensure the wildlife and environment are protected, like carbon offsetting its flights…

HiFly’s Airbus A340 it flies in partnership with White Desert to Antarctica.White Desert

…and using sustainable aviation fuel, which “will significantly reduce carbon emissions by up to 80 percent.” Currently, the company is facing a SAF shortage but plans to use it on all flights in the next 3-5 years.

United Airlines was the first airline to use 100% SAF on a passenger flight, and SAF is becoming a popular solution to battle climate change.United Airlines

Woodhead also told Insider the company follows strict wildlife management protocols to ensure “everything from the physical environment, fauna, and flora are protected at all times.”

A chinstrap penguin on a small iceberg in Antarctica taken during the author’s recent trip to the continent via cruise ship.Taylor Rains/Insider

Moreover, the company only hosts about 250 people total per season — which is far fewer than the 200 people per day some landing sites get from cruise ships.

Cruise ship tourists stepping walking on Antarctica during the author’s recent trip.Taylor Rains/Insider

While White Desert’s A340 charter is the quad-engine jet’s first operation in Antarctica, it is not the first widebody airliner to fly to the continent.

HiFly’s Airbus A340 it flies in partnership with White Desert to its camps.White Desert

Icelandair’s charter subsidiary Loftleiðir flew a Boeing 767 in both 2021 and 2022 to carry Norwegian scientists to Antarctica’s Troll research station.

Icelandair Boeing 767 in Antarctica.Icelandair

