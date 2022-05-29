See inside the $340 million Airbus A330 private jet concept that looks like a superyacht with bedrooms, a deck, and glass floors

Lufthansa Technik

Germany-based Lufthansa Technik is developing a $340 million VIP cabin concept on an A330 private jet.

The design features a spa, bedrooms, standing showers, a dance floor, and a retractable deck.

Also onboard is an Adventure Lounge below the main deck that can be viewed through glass floors.

Germany-based maintenance, production, and development company Lufthansa Technik is designing a futuristic VIP cabin concept for deep-pocket customers.

The concept, known as EXPLORER, was first introduced at the Monaco Yacht Show in September. The team explained the design was inspired by the freedom a superyacht gives owners, but takes the idea to new heights — literally.

The company’s goal is to take the perks of owning a superyacht, including the ability to take people anywhere at any time and have a hotel at the destination, and put it on an airplane.

“In yacht building, multifunctional exploration vessels have now become a class in their own right,” Lufthansa Technik’s head of sales for VIP & special mission aircraft services, Wieland Timm, said in a press release. “And many owners of such vessels also call an aircraft their own.”

Super yacht Stella Maris moored in Venice for the Arte Biennale 2017 on May 10, 2017 in Venice, Italy.Awakening/Getty Images

“Unlike a yacht, however, our EXPLORER aircraft allows passengers to travel to the other side of the globe within hours and set up their own individual base camp for further activities,” he continued. “This opens up completely new possibilities for explorers.”

Lufthansa Technik has chosen the Airbus Corporate Jet ACJ330 as the demonstrator for the design but says the VIP concept can be modified for any wide-body aircraft, like the A350 or the Boeing 787.

Airbus/e*m company/P. Masclet

Onboard, customers will find large, open rooms with plenty of seating and workspace. Specifically, the main lounge in the center of the jet features a long table that can double as a dining room or conference area.

Behind that is another large seating area with a retractable TV, coffee table, couches, and armchairs.

Meanwhile, bathrooms, standing showers, and bedrooms sit towards the rear of the plane.

According to Lufthansa Technik’s rendering, there are three full-sized beds each sectioned off by a sliding door.

Also in the aft of the plane is a quiet seating area with a large window, perfect for working. Meanwhile, the front of the aircraft houses another conference room, lavatories, and a galley area.

Overall, the concept is designed for up to 12 VIP guests but can be modified for up to 47 passengers.

The company also plans to install a unique projection system developed in partnership with Diehl Aerospace. The “virtual content” extends from the ceiling and across the entire main lounge area. Options include an underwater theme…

…a sky theme…

…a disco theme…

…an architecture theme…

…and idle mode, meaning the projections are turned off.

While the special lighting and open spaces are impressive, Lufthansa Technik recognizes that creating an aircraft that mirrors a superyacht means incorporating more than just offices and bedrooms.

In addition to the common living quarters seen on other private planes, Lufthansa’s A330 includes several luxury rooms, including a dance floor, which is created by lowering the dining table in the main lounge…

…a bar with additional seating…

…and the impressive BRABUS Adventure Lounge.

The lounge was designed in conjunction with automative tuning company BRABUS and sits below the main deck.

The lounge can be viewed from above through glass floors…

…and can be accessed from the main deck via a staircase.

According to Lufthansa Technik, the lounge can house “automotive treasures” or other “exploration vehicles.” The renderings feature the limited edition BRABUS 1300R motorcycle.

Also onboard is a one-of-a-kind open-air deck that extends out from the fuselage. The retractable veranda sits about four meters (13 feet) above the tarmac and replicates similar platforms seen on yachts.

The demonstrator aircraft uses the cargo hatch for this area, but, according to Lufthansa Technik, the deck can be retrofitted onto passenger versions as well.

Meanwhile, the far rear of the plane features a multipurpose space that houses gym equipment for those “who do not want to do without their usual fitness and wellness facilities on long-haul flights.”

The area can also be converted into a spa, complete with a steam room and massage bed. Moreover, the space can be used as a hospital for emergencies, according to the company.

For those that want to complement their superyacht with the unique private plane, the price of the design is about $100 million, Timm told Aviation Week in November.

Adding that to the list price of a new A330-200 freighter, the total cost for Explorer could set customers back a whopping $340 million. Though, negotiations could lower that.

