See Inside Heather Rae El Moussa’s Winter Wonderland Baby Shower for Son on the Way

Heather Rae El Moussa was glowing as she celebrated her and Tarek El Moussa’s baby boy on the way with all the closest women in her life.

The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, celebrated her baby shower at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, where she walked into the celebration with stepdaughter Taylor Reese, 12, by her side.

Speaking with PEOPLE just ahead of the celebration, Heather said that it has been “so special” being able to share her pregnancy with her stepchildren — Taylor and Brayden, 7 — whom Tarek shares with ex Christina Hall.

“They are just so loving and caring,” the mom-to-be said of her stepkids. “They know that I’m dealing with the back issues and Taylor’s always checking on me.”

“Every time I moan while moving, she’s like, ‘Are you okay? Do you need anything?’ They’ve just been so supportive and loving,” she added.

The shower was decorated in a stunning blue, silver and white palette, the same colors which guests were asked to dress in for the event. Snowflakes appeared throughout, including in the lush florals decorating the space.

Heather — who tied the knot with husband Tarek, 41, in Santa Barbara last October — asked guests to bring children’s books to help build her baby boy’s library, which Heather told PEOPLE is a part of the nursery she’s spent a lot of time thinking about.

“Cards could be thrown away so easily. I wanted to start a library collection for the baby and have our closest friends and family members each write something special to our son,” she explained. “So that later in life we can read his book and tell him it came from an auntie or uncle. I just felt like that was such a special way to start his library.”

The baby shower festivities also included a sweet coffee cart adorned with a beautiful maternity photo of Heather, which served her favorites, including a vegan chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting.

Heather told PEOPLE that while she and Tarek haven’t chosen a name for their son yet, Taylor has some ideas for her baby brother on the way.

“We’re all just getting really excited,” she shared. “The nursery is coming together and it’s so sweet because we’re all calling it ‘the baby’s room’ now, even the kids. It’s just really cute.”

Tarek, meanwhile, joked that he’ll continue to support Heather through these last weeks of her pregnancy and after, when they bring their baby home, by “doing what I’m told.”

“Whatever she needs help with, I’m there to help,” the Flip or Flop alum said.

Tarek noted that he has also agreed to let Heather shave his chest before the baby comes.

“I think it’s important for fathers to have skin-to-skin with the baby as well,” Heather explained. “So I did tell him yesterday, I will be shaving his chest and he will be having skin-to-skin quality time with the baby.”

The couple were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments, and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo, when they were happily surprised to learn they were expecting, they told PEOPLE exclusively in July.

“It was a huge shock,” said Heather at the time. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

But after the disbelief wore off, the Selling Sunset star was elated. “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.”