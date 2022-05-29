See inside Amtrak's massively upgraded new high-speed Acela trains that will take passengers from DC to Boston in 2023

by

Amtrak

  • We’re one year closer to the 2023 rollout of Amtrak’s new Acela.

  • The new trains will have more seats, speed, and comfort.

  • See inside the upcoming train cars with a modernized cafe and seats made with recycled leather.

We’re still a year away from Amtrak’s new Acela rollout in 2023.

A rendering of the new Acela.

Avelia Liberty

In anticipation of the smoother and faster trains, let’s take a closer look at the interior, which will appeal to Amtrak riders who are tired of the old cars lined with grey and blue seats.

A first class Amtrak Acela car

Joey Hadden/Insider

The next-generation trains are a long time coming: the current Acela trains have been in operation since 2000, and it’s been six years since Amtrak announced its plans to refresh the aging stock.

first class car on an Amtrak Acela

Joey Hadden/Insider

The fleet will grow from 20 to 28 trainsets all capable of running up to 160 mph.

An Amtrak Acela train outside near homes.

Amtrak

The new trains will each have 378 seats …

Amtrak new Acela trains interior

Amtrak

… a 25% increase from the 304 seats on the current models, Benji Stawski of the Points Guy reported.

The new Amtrak Acela first class interior with rows of seats with orange headrests and a digital screen.

Amtrak

Inside, the swanky new cars will look more modern than any Amtrak train currently in service.

The new Amtrak Acela first class interior with tray tables flipped down.

Amtrak

Small details like the digital screens …

Amtrak new Acela trains interior

Amtrak

… and winged headrests will make the new cars feel more modern and comfortable.

Rows of business class seats inside the new Amtrak Acela.

Amtrak

But the most obvious changes will be in the coach and cafe cars.

The new Amtrak Acela first class interior with rows of seats with orange headrests and a digital screen.

Amtrak

The cafe car will receive a complete much-needed refresh.

Amtrak new Acela trains interior

Amtrak

Say hello to a sleeker cafe with a digital menu, hip rests, bar-style counters, and grab-and-go food options …

The cafe car in the new Amtrak Acela. There's a cafeteria-style counter and large windows.

Amtrak

… which looks nothing like the older cafe cars travelers see today.

Two views of an Amtrak Acela cafe car

Joey Hadden/Insider

The coach cars still maintain the classic row of seats. But unlike the previous design, the new cars will have color-coded headrests.

Rows of seats inside new Amtrak Acela interior, including seats with tables.

Amtrak

Business and first class will be separated by color: The latter will have red headrests, while the former will have blue.

A two-person seating and table configuration inside new Amtrak Acela.

Amtrak

Regardless of the class, every seat will have integrated reading lights and more accessible outlets and USB ports.

Rows of business class seats inside the new Amtrak Acela.

Amtrak

The seats will also have tray tables of varying sizes to cater to every traveler’s needs.

Amtrak new Acela trains interior

Amtrak

There’s nothing more uncomfortable than shimmying out of an interior seat. To make entering and exiting the four-person seating configuration easier, the sides of the tables will have foldable extensions.

Amtrak new Acela trains interior

Amtrak

In a bid to make travel more sustainable, the seats will also be made of recycled leather …

Amtrak new Acela trains interior

Amtrak

… and the train will use 40% less energy per traveler, according to Amtrak.

The new Amtrak Acela first class interior with rows of seats with orange headrests and a digital screen.

Amtrak

It seems like everything is touchless in the age of COVID-19, and the new Acela will be no different.

Amtrak new Acela trains interior

Amtrak

Several onboard services and amenities will be contactless, including the bathroom with an automatic door and touchless amenities.

The bathroom inside the new Amtrak Acela with a diaper changing table.

Amtrak

If you’re eager to ride in the refreshed Acela, you’ll have to be patient.

The new Amtrak Acela first class interior with tray tables flipped down.

Amtrak

You won’t be seeing this new Acela in service until 2023 when it’ll begin operating on the Northeast Corridor between Boston and Washington, DC.

A luggage storage area near rows of seats inside the new Amtrak Acela.

Amtrak

