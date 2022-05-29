See inside Amtrak’s massively upgraded new high-speed Acela trains that will take passengers from DC to Boston in 2023

Amtrak

We’re one year closer to the 2023 rollout of Amtrak’s new Acela.

The new trains will have more seats, speed, and comfort.

See inside the upcoming train cars with a modernized cafe and seats made with recycled leather.

We’re still a year away from Amtrak’s new Acela rollout in 2023.

Avelia Liberty

In anticipation of the smoother and faster trains, let’s take a closer look at the interior, which will appeal to Amtrak riders who are tired of the old cars lined with grey and blue seats.

The next-generation trains are a long time coming: the current Acela trains have been in operation since 2000, and it’s been six years since Amtrak announced its plans to refresh the aging stock.

The fleet will grow from 20 to 28 trainsets all capable of running up to 160 mph.

The new trains will each have 378 seats …

… a 25% increase from the 304 seats on the current models, Benji Stawski of the Points Guy reported.

Inside, the swanky new cars will look more modern than any Amtrak train currently in service.

Small details like the digital screens …

… and winged headrests will make the new cars feel more modern and comfortable.

But the most obvious changes will be in the coach and cafe cars.

The cafe car will receive a complete much-needed refresh.

Say hello to a sleeker cafe with a digital menu, hip rests, bar-style counters, and grab-and-go food options …

… which looks nothing like the older cafe cars travelers see today.

The coach cars still maintain the classic row of seats. But unlike the previous design, the new cars will have color-coded headrests.

Business and first class will be separated by color: The latter will have red headrests, while the former will have blue.

Regardless of the class, every seat will have integrated reading lights and more accessible outlets and USB ports.

The seats will also have tray tables of varying sizes to cater to every traveler’s needs.

There’s nothing more uncomfortable than shimmying out of an interior seat. To make entering and exiting the four-person seating configuration easier, the sides of the tables will have foldable extensions.

In a bid to make travel more sustainable, the seats will also be made of recycled leather …

… and the train will use 40% less energy per traveler, according to Amtrak.

It seems like everything is touchless in the age of COVID-19, and the new Acela will be no different.

Several onboard services and amenities will be contactless, including the bathroom with an automatic door and touchless amenities.

If you’re eager to ride in the refreshed Acela, you’ll have to be patient.

You won’t be seeing this new Acela in service until 2023 when it’ll begin operating on the Northeast Corridor between Boston and Washington, DC.

