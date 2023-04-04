See Hasbro’s newest ‘Mandalorian’ toy: Mixin’ Moods Grogu

Star Wars Mixin’ Moods Grogu (Photo: Courtesy of Hasbro)

If you’ve seen the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney+ — and let’s be honest, who hasn’t? — you already know that the show’s pint-sized star, Grogu, is a baby (Yoda) of many moods. So it only makes sense that Hasbro’s newest Mandalorian toy is Mixin’ Moods Grogu, who really wears his feelings on his tiny sleeve. Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look at this interactive figure, which will hit shelves in the summer, but will be available for pre-order on April 5 at 1 p.m. ET at Hasbro Pulse and Amazon.

Star Wars Mixin’ Moods Grogu from Hasbro features a variety of posable expressions. (Photo: Courtesy of Hasbro)

Retailing for $24.99, this 5-inch recreation of Grogu uses moldable skin, allowing young hands to change his expressions at whim, turning his frown upside down or widening his eyelids in shock or surprise. You can create over 20 different expressions in all, or you can just sooth yourself by playing with those irresistibly soft ears.

Star Wars Mixin’ Moods Grogu will give you a real ear-ful. (Photo: Courtesy of Hasbro)

Star tuned for more Mando Mania toy reveals as the London chapter of Star Wars Celebration approaches this weekend. As the Mandalorian himself would say, this is the way… to celebrate all things Star Wars.

Hasbro’s Mixin’ Moods Grogu will be available for pre-order on Wednesday, April 5 at Hasbro Pulse and Amazon.