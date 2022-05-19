See Elliot Page’s return to acting in new ‘Umbrella Academy’ trailer

Two months after making his first post-transition public appearance, at the Oscars, Elliot Page returns to acting with Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, premiering June 22 on Netflix. The streaming service just dropped the first trailer for the new season of the buzzy fantasy series, which started filming in early 2021 after the actor came out as transgender. That’s an arc that his character, previously known as Vanya, will follow as well: Over the course of Season 3, Vanya will transition into Viktor, and raise his power game in the process. (Watch the trailer above.)

Netflix supported Page when he first announced his transition in December 2020, quickly announcing that he’d continue to be part of The Umbrella Academy and changing his name in the credits of the films that were already streaming on the service. Speaking with Vanity Fair, Page described how speaking his truth reinvigorated his interest in acting. “I am just a lot more f***ing comfortable and present, so it’s hard to imagine that that’s not affecting the work, because, really, being present’s ultimately what you’re going for,” he observed. “You’re just ultimately trying to crack open and be present and connect to the truth of a moment.”

Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Elliot Page in Season 3 of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. (Photo: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix)

But Page also criticized his employers when Netflix released Dave Chappelle’s controversial special, The Closer, in which he made disparaging jokes about trans people. When Netflix employees organized a walkout, the actor tweeted his support, writing, “I stand with the trans, nonbinary, and BIPOC employees at Netflix fighting for more and better trans stories and a more inclusive workplace.”

The Umbrella Academy is certainly one of Netflix’s most inclusive shows, boasting a diverse young cast that includes David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Justin Cornwell. Based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic book series, the show follows a group of super-powered characters who use their abilities to combat a variety of adversaries. In Season 3, those adversaries include the Sparrows, a new super-group that doesn’t much care for the Umbrella members.

Naturally, Page’s presence in the trailer already has Umbrella Academy fans excited for the new season.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy premieres June 22 on Netflix