See Bruce Willis in one of his final roles, supervillain Lobe in Corrective Measures

Bruce Willis is an evil genius stirring up trouble in a prison built for supervillains in one of his final movies before retirement.

Below, check out an exclusive clip from Corrective Measures, an action-packed thriller based on the graphic novel of the same name. In the film, Willis plays an inmate at San Tiburon, an “ubermax” prison hidden in the Great Northwest that houses monsters, cyborgs, and supervillains, all of whom are controlled by 24-hour power inhibitors and shock-collars.

Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Michael Rooker plays the corrupt overseer, Warden Devlin, whose sole interest is getting his hands on the fortune of Julius “The Lobe” Loeb (Willis). The Lobe is San Tiburon’s most notorious prisoner, a super-genius who’s not super willing to part with his riches.

The prison’s fragile peace descends into full-blown chaos with the arrival of Payback (Watchmen‘s Dan Payne), a murderous vigilante with intentions of revenge, and Diego Diaz (Brennan Mejia), a driver on a trumped-up sentence. As tensions between the inmates and staff heighten, “The Conductor” (The Flash‘s Tom Cavanagh) sends shocks through the prison system and order is officially turned upside-down.

In March, Willis’ family announced that he was “stepping away” from acting due to his struggle with aphasia, “which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support,” his family shared on Instagram. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

In addition to Corrective Measures, Willis has several projects in the works slated for a 2022 release, including the action thrillers The Wrong Place and Fortress: Sniper’s Eye.

