See Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, and more Parks and Rec stars reunite for Galentine’s Day

The Parks and Recreation love is still alive eight years later.

On Monday, Rashida Jones shared a photo on Instagram of her reunion with her former costars Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, and Kathryn Hahn. “Happy Galentine’s Day from the original Gals!” she wrote in the caption.

What is Galentine’s Day? Oh, it’s only the best day of the year. The fictional holiday first appeared in a season 2 episode of Parks and Rec where Leslie Knope (Poehler) inspires all her lady friends on Feb. 13 — a.k.a. the day before Valentine’s Day — to leave their husbands and their boyfriends at home and just kick it, breakfast-style. It’s ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus, frittatas!

PARKS AND RECREATION

Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Parks and Rec ended in 2015, but it’s heartwarming to see that Leslie’s tradition is still being celebrated in real life with Ann Perkins (Jones), April Ludgate (Plaza), and Jennifer Barkley (Hahn). Hopefully, the reunion ended with a personalized 5,000-word essay on why they’re all so awesome, written by Poehler herself.

Check out the sweet reunion in the photo below:

