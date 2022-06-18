See Arkansas baseball take control in College World Series opener on Chris Lanzilli homer

Arkansas baseball’s Chris Lanzilli launched a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to give the Razorbacks control against Stanford in their College World Series opener on Saturday.

Arkansas got going quickly in the fifth with back-to-back singles from Brady Slavens and Cayden Wallace. On a 1-1 count, Lanzilli turned on the pitch and drove the ball into left-center field for his ninth home run of the season.

The three-run blast was part of a five-run inning that game the Razorbacks a 6-1 lead at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

Here’s a replay of Lanzilli’s home run:

