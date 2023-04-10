See All the Guest Stars Who Will Join Pete Davidson on His New Show Bupkis

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the stars stopping by the comedy created by and starring the Saturday Night Live alum. Davidson cast Edie Falco and Joe Pesci as his mom and grandfather, respectively, in the Peacock series premiering May 4.
Steve Buscemi
Bobby Cannavale
Philip Ettinger
Al Gore
Method Man
Sunita Mani
John Mulaney
Machine Gun Kelly & Paul Walter Hauser
Oona Roche
Jon Stewart
Marissa Jaret Winokur
Lala Anthony
(center), with Winokur and Falco
Charlamagne Tha God
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences.
Update your settings here to see it.
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.