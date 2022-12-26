See All the Festive Looks the Kardashian-Jenner Family Wore to Their Famous Christmas Eve Party

kardashians holiday style 2022

instagram (3)

It’s a very merry Kardashian-Jenner Christmas!

The reality television ménage rang in the holiday with their famous annual Christmas Eve party, a tradition that has only ever been missed once since its start in 1978.

This year, the gathering was as glamorous as ever with Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie decking our feeds with their festive attire. Kourtney served as the Christmas host this year — decking the halls with red curtains, a ceiling full of red balloons, a red Christmas tree surrounded by vintage rocking horses, and even a ball pit.

The night was complete with a performance by Sia — and even a duet with North West.

As the house was dressed to impress, so was the Kardashian krew. Here’s what all of the women of the family wore to celebrate Christmas Eve 2022 in style.

RELATED: See Photos from Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party — Including a Sia Performance!

Kris Jenner

kardashians holday style 2022

kris jenner/instagram

This year, Kris stole the show in a long-sleeve red and ruffled gown — cinched at the waist with a bow. Kris shared some snaps from the holiday party on her Instagram account, from the stunning, cozy decor to pictures with family friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker

There may have been a bit of wedding inspiration in Kourtney’s Christmas gown. The host wore a long-sleeve white cutout gown with a rose appliqué on the bodice, ruching and a sheer skirt.

kardashians holday style 2022

Kourtney kardashian/instagram

Last year, the couple celebrated their first Eve as a pair alongside their children – Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, 10, (whom she shares with ex Scott Disick) and Barker’s son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya from his marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Kim Kardashian

Despite her wearing the same casual outfit to two celebrity-hosted holiday parties last weekend, the Skims mogul showed out for her own.

kardashians holday style 2022

kim kardashian/instagram

Kim shared a selfie of herself in a glamorous, silver, chainmail gown. The sparking dress didn’t take away from the fact that Kim has officially returned to her signature brunette hair — after nearly a year of experimenting with platinum blonde.

Story continues

Khloé Kardashian

kardashians holday style 2022

kris jenner/instagram

It was Khloé who wore the family jewels this year. The Good American founder stunned in a strapless red gown with a thigh high slit, along with a glistening diamond necklace. She completed the look with a pop of red lipstick.

Ahead of the fête, The Good American founder spread the holiday cheer at the Alexandria House in Los Angeles. She paid a visit to the nonprofit organization with her daughter True, 4, Kim and her daughters – North West, 9, and Chicago, 4 – and their niece Dream (daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna).

RELATED: Every Piece of Over-the-Top Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Decor Through the Years

Kendall Jenner

kardashians holday style 2022

kendall jenner/instagram

From her nephew Mason Disick’s Bar Mitzvah to Billie Eilish’s 21st birthday party, the model has been booked and busy this season.

For her family’s extravaganza the 818 Tequila founder wore a red sequin Valentino gown that didn’t spare any glitz.

Kylie Jenner

https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/?hl=en. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In 2022, Kylie wore a nude gown with black lace detailing on the bust and hem. Her Mugler gown was completed with a pair of tights that continued the dress’s thin-lined detailing. If Kylie’s look wasn’t enough, she matched perfectly with her four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, who wore a children’s version of the same dress.

Last week, the Kylie Cosmetics founder put her spin on Christmas wear in a white off-the-shoulder bandage dress and knee-high pink satin boots for the Kardashian-Jenner holiday work party.