See All The Best And Most WTF Looks

The biggest night in fashion is back … again!

The Met Gala is here for 2022 — just eight short months after we kinda sorta saw Kim Kardashian in her infamous all-black look at the Met Gala in 2021.

Vogue’s annual fashion extravaganza at the Metropolitan Museum of Art has traditionally taken place during the first Monday in May. But thanks to COVID, last year’s fashion fete got bumped from spring to September. So if you thought you were partaking in the great pandemic tradition of questioning your sense of time, don’t worry. You’re fine.

But if you’re wondering about the theme of Monday night’s event, be prepared to be perplexed once more.

The theme this year is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which is a sequel to last year’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” But it’s widely believed that the dress code listed on the invitation, which People describes as white-tie with an emphasis on “Gilded Glamour,” will be the one most celebrities will embrace.

The Gilded Age was a tumultuous period between the Civil War and the turn of the 20th century that was known for robber barons, drama and grandeur. It was also a time of social inequality, in which a small population of elite folks enjoyed oodles of wealth which doesn’t at all sound familiar. Think: John D. Rockefeller, Cornelius Vanderbilt, J.P. Morgan, Elon Musk, the Monopoly Man and Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) and her fabulous, over-the-top hats in HBO’s “The Gilded Age.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive at The 2022 Met Gala. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive at The 2022 Met Gala. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images)

The night’s hosts are Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Katy Perry has indicated that she’ll be there — and hopefully will be dressed as a hamburger again, because the food deserves its own chapter in an American anthology. According to Page Six, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed she was attending. The outlet also claims all of the Kardashian women were invited — which includes Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, who’ve never gone before. Some Redditors have a theory Kim Kardashian may show up wearing the iconic dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy — which was so tight Monroe reportedly had to be sewn into it.

Sadly, Zendaya and a very pregnant Rhianna are believed not to be attending … but we’ll see where the night takes us.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Blake Lively

A large knot on the skirt of Lively's dress unraveled to showcase a long blue train.

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian

Fredrik Robertsson

Jared Leto

Cara Delevingne

Glenn Close

Sarah Jessica Parker

Billie Eilish

Gigi Hadid

Janelle Monáe

Sebastian Stan

Tessa Thompson

Jessica Chastain

Megan Thee Stallion

Claire Danes

Teyana Taylor

Kid Cudi

David Harbour and Lily Allen

Ariana DeBose

Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello

Emily Ratajkowski

Lena Waithe

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Alicia Keys

Nicola Coughlan

Chloe Bailey

Lenny Kravitz

Normani

Rachel Brosnahan

Hillary Clinton

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Leslie Odom Jr.

Vanessa Hudgens

Dakota Johnson

Danai Gurira

Chloe Fineman

Amy Schumer

Mindy Kaling

Michelle Yeoh

Kacey Musgraves

Chloe Kim

Maude Apatow

Katy Perry

Anna Wintour

Tom Ford

Chloë Grace Moretz

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Venus Williams

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

La La Anthony

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.