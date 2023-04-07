Security guard violently body-slams women outside Texas nightclub

In a disturbing video that’s been viewed over 10 million times online, several women can be seen brawling while a security officer pepper sprays and bodyslams them outside a Texas nightclub.

The chaotic video begins with hair-pulling as several women fight outside Privat Social Club in San Antonio, in the video tweeted by @leooooo69 on Sunday.

One is knocked to the ground, only to be straddled by another woman, who continues to beat her.

The camera quickly pans away to show a fight between two other women.

A private security guard picks up one of them, placing her in a choke hold and violently slamming her onto the parking lot ground, as bystanders react in shock.

A male party-goer steps in and pushes the security guard away.

Despite multiple guards trying to separate the fighters, the women can be seen wildly going at it — dragging each other barefoot across the pavement, with their dresses around the waists and undergarments exposed.

It’s unknown what the women were fighting over.

One combatant in a black dress continues to go after another woman and is pepper sprayed by a guard wearing glasses — the same guard who body slammed the other woman.

The woman can then be heard screaming that she can’t see.





A private security guard picks up a woman, places her in a choke hold and violently slams her onto the parking lot ground, as bystanders react in shock. @leooooo69/Twitter

The private security company, Precision Defense Group, explained there were only two guards trying to break up six fights while waiting for police to arrive, the firm told KENS5 TV.

However, at least three security guards can be seen in the video. The head of the security company said that he was reviewing other footage and wouldn’t comment until then.

No one involved has filed charges, the San Antonio Police Department told the outlet, as “all parties had left the scene prior to police arrival.”

Public records obtained by the local station show the party palace near the University of Texas at San Antonio has been the scene of other altercations.





Public records obtained by the local station show the party palace near the University of Texas at San Antonio has been the scene of other altercations. @leooooo69/Twitter

They include four calls to 911 for drunken behavior; nine for a fight or assault; 12 for a burglary alarm; 12 for shots fired or a shooting in progress; and 19 for disturbances — of which five involved guns.