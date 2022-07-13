Secret Service worker sent home after attacking woman in Israel

A Secret Service worker in Israel ahead of President Biden’s visit to the Middle East was sent home from Jerusalem after physically assaulting a woman outside a bar, CNN reported Wednesday.

The Secret Service confirmed to The Post that the agency was informed late Monday that an employee was “allegedly involved in a physical encounter.”

“The employee was briefly detained and questioned by Israeli police, who released him without charges. The employee has returned to the United States,” the agency said in a statement, adding that the alleged assault was not sexual in nature.

The employee’s access to Secret Service systems and facilities has also been suspended pending further investigation.

Further details about the encounter, including how it started, were not immediately clear. According to CNN, the employee was a member of the Secret Service’s Counter Assault Team.

President Biden addresses his hosts upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv. AFP via Getty Images

The Secret Service worker — who was in Jerusalem ahead of President Biden’s arrival — was sent home after physically assaulting a woman outside a bar. REUTERS

Biden arrived in Jerusalem Wednesday on the first leg of a four-day trip to the region. In the coming days, the president is scheduled to travel to the West Bank before going on to Saudi Arabia to meet with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Monday’s incident is not the first time the Biden administration has been forced to send Secret Service officers back to the US from a foreign trip.

In May, two employees — an agent and an armed physical security specialist — were sent home after an alcohol-fueled confrontation with a local cab driver ahead of Biden’s trip to South Korea. The incident reportedly took place outside the hotel Biden later stayed at in Seoul.