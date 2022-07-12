Secret Service Responds to Graphic Hunter Biden Photos, Videos

The Secret Service confirmed Monday that it is aware of reports that the contents of Hunter Biden’s iCloud account were hacked over the weekend, exposing alleged texts, pictures, and videos of the president’s son doing drugs and engaging in other salacious and likely illegal activities.

4chan users claimed they hacked Biden’s phone late Saturday night, posting pictures to the website’s main political forum, according to the Washington Examiner. Many of the posts were taken down by the website.

The Secret Service said they are “aware” of the “social media posts and claims” about Biden, but are not in position to “make public comments on potential investigative actions,” in a statement to National Review.

One video purports to show Biden measuring the amount of crack he had while in conversation with a prostitute.

Another alleged video shows Biden going down a water slide naked, and texts allegedly revealed show Biden claiming that President Joe Biden was in possession of five guns in 2019, despite campaigning on gun control.

Many of the files posted by 4chan were already found on Biden’s abandoned laptop via an iPhone XS backup, according to the Washington Examiner.

Former Secret Service agent and cyber forensics expert Konstantinos “Gus” Dimitrelos previously told the outlet that the contents of the iPhone are authentic.

“Based on my analysis of the iPhone, I conclude the same results as my analysis of the MacBook Pro Laptop hard drive and iCloud synced data. The person who owns and operates this iPhone XS is Robert Hunter Biden,” Dimitrelos said, according to the outlet.

The abandoned laptop also previously revealed that the president knew about his son’s business dealing with China, despite repeatedly claiming that he has “never spoken” to him “about his overseas business dealings.”

Joe Biden left a voicemail on Hunter Biden’s phone after a New York Times released a story in 2018 about the first son’s business dealings with the Chinese oil giant China Energy Company Limited (CEFC), the Daily Mail first reported.

“Hey pal, it’s Dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you,” the president reportedly said.

“I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you,” he added.

The New York Times article covered Ye Jianming, the founder of CEFC, being arrested on charges of bribery, and mentioned that he had met with Hunter Biden in a private meeting in 2017 in a bid to secure a business partnership.

After the voicemail was published, the White House press secretary was pressed about the president’s claims that he’d never spoken to his son about foreign business deals.

“Well, first, I’ll say that what the president said stands,” Karine Jean-Pierre said. “So, if he, if that’s what the president said, that, that is what stands.”

