Secret Service arrests two men in DC’s Georgetown neighborhood

Secret Service agents took two men into custody in Washington, DC, Thursday and appeared to remove an assault-style rifle from their car, according to a report.
The men were cuffed by authorities in the Georgetown neighborhood Thursday afternoon and apparently had body armor in their car, which has Marine Corps veteran plates from Indiana, according to a Reuters reporter who witnessed the bust.
The Secret Service has yet to comment on the incident in the tony DC neighborhood, and video reviewed by Reuters shows police removing multiple army green military-style bags from the men’s black Ford sedan.
One of the suspects was hauled away in a Secret Service vehicle.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
With Post wires