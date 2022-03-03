The Hamden Journal

Secret Service arrests two men in DC’s Georgetown neighborhood

Secret Service arrests two men in DC’s Georgetown neighborhood

Secret Service agents took two men into custody in Washington, DC, Thursday and appeared to remove an assault-style rifle from their car, according to a report.

The men were cuffed by authorities in the Georgetown neighborhood Thursday afternoon and apparently had body armor in their car, which has Marine Corps veteran plates from Indiana, according to a Reuters reporter who witnessed the bust.

Secret Service agents at the scene where two men were arrested with an assault-style rifle and body armor in their car in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, on March 3, 2022.
REUTERS/Peter Eisler
A police officer standing by one of the arrested men in handcuffs.
A police officer standing by one of the arrested men in handcuffs.
REUTERS/Peter Eisler
Items from the car of the arrested duo on the street. Secret Service agents removed a gun and body armor.
Secret Service agents removed a gun and body armor from the suspects’ car.
REUTERS/Leah Millis
Secret Service searching the car after arresting the two men.
Secret Service agents search the car after arresting the two men.
REUTERS/Leah Millis

The Secret Service has yet to comment on the incident in the tony DC neighborhood, and video reviewed by Reuters shows police removing multiple army green military-style bags from the men’s black Ford sedan.

One of the suspects was hauled away in a Secret Service vehicle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

With Post wires

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.