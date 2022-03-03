Secret Service arrests two men in DC’s Georgetown neighborhood

Secret Service agents took two men into custody in Washington, DC, Thursday and appeared to remove an assault-style rifle from their car, according to a report.

The men were cuffed by authorities in the Georgetown neighborhood Thursday afternoon and apparently had body armor in their car, which has Marine Corps veteran plates from Indiana, according to a Reuters reporter who witnessed the bust.

Secret Service agents at the scene where two men were arrested with an assault-style rifle and body armor in their car in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, on March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Eisler

A police officer standing by one of the arrested men in handcuffs. REUTERS/Peter Eisler

Secret Service agents removed a gun and body armor from the suspects’ car. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Secret Service agents search the car after arresting the two men. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The Secret Service has yet to comment on the incident in the tony DC neighborhood, and video reviewed by Reuters shows police removing multiple army green military-style bags from the men’s black Ford sedan.

One of the suspects was hauled away in a Secret Service vehicle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

With Post wires