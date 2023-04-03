Secret Service agents linked to Trump subpoenaed

Secret Service agents tied to former President Donald Trump have been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving office.

The agents are currently scheduled to appear before a Washington DC grand jury on Friday, Fox News reported Monday.

It’s unclear exactly how many agents will give testimony.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service said the agency had no comment on the report.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel Nov. 18 to oversee federal investigations into the documents case as well as the 76-year-old Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Smith’s investigators in the documents case are focusing on the possibility that Trump committed obstruction of justice by failing to honor a spring 2022 subpoena demanding the return of all sensitive documents in his possession.

FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8 and found more than 100 documents with classification markings, including 18 marked “TOP SECRET,” the highest level of classification.





Secret Service agents tied to former President Donald Trump are scheduled to appear before a Washington DC grand jury on Friday. AP





FBI agents found more than 100 documents with classification markings during their Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. AP





The Secret Service subpoena came one day before Trump was to be arraigned in Manhattan. AFP via Getty Images

Last month, a federal judge ruled that Trump had intentionally misled his lawyers about sensitive papers he kept after leaving the White House.

In a sealed filing, Judge Beryl Howell, who stepped down as the DC district court’s chief judge March 17, wrote that prosecutors in Smith’s office had made a “prima facie showing that the former president had committed criminal violations.”

As a result, Howell ruled that Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran must comply with a grand jury subpoena for testimony on six lines of inquiry over which he had previously refused to provide answers for, citing attorney-client privilege.

News of the Secret Service subpoena came one day before Trump was to be arraigned in Manhattan following his indictment last week in connection to a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the weeks before the 2016 election.