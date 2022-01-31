Jim Harbaugh takes the next step with NFL interview

As Michigan basketball works to get back in the better graces of the Big Ten standings, it had done so with out guard Zeb Jackson, the pillar of the 2020 recruiting class (as the first member to commit). Now, the Wolverines will be without him permanently.

Jackson has been on leave from the team for unannounced reasons, and now it appears he’ll look for an opportunity elsewhere. According to Stockrisers’ Jake Weingarten, the Maumee (Oh.) guard who finished his high school career at Montverde Academy in Florida has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He has a full four years of eligibility remaining.

Jackson was the No. 96 prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. He appeared in 16 games in the 2020-21 season, but in only four thus far this season. He had moments last season where he looked stellar, but failed to crack the regular lineup as some of his contemporaries — like Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams II — had.

