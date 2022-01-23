Second TV Show Emerges With Peloton Twist As A Plot Point – The Hamden Journal

Peloton is not having a good winter. Fresh off its And Just Like That…commercial with suddenly controversial Chris Noth, an ad which showed him recovering from a TV death caused by his heart attack after a workout, comes a second product placement that’s not going to enhance Peloton’s allure.

Already reeling from its announcement last week that it is halting production of its connected fitness products as demand wanes, Peloton must now face another tv show that seems to indicate its devices may cause issues for a certain segment of the population.

SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ PAST THIS LINE

In the Season Six premiere of Showtime’s Billions, character Wags has his Peloton ride interrupted by EMTs. They indicate that monitoring of his session indicates he’s having a heart attack.