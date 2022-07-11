Second skydiver in a year dies on Australian surf coast

A man is dead in the second skydiving accident to rock Victoria’s Surf Coast in the space of a year.

Emergency services were called to Breamlea Road at Connewarre at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, where a 34-year-old skydiver had fallen from the sky.

The man – who according to the Geelong Advertiser was attempting a wingsuit jump – died at the scene.

A second man who also landed in the area was not injured.

Police said the accident came after a group of people had jumped from a plane near Torquay.

The deceased man – from Sydenham in Melbourne’s west – was an experienced skydiver.

“He’s an experienced skydiver that has skydived over 300 times,” Victoria Police Sergeant Fletcher Pearson told Nine News.

The man was attempting a wingsuit jump. Getty Images/iStockphoto

“He was being coached with another gentleman who landed in the paddock near him. There were no injuries sustained with him.

“He’s known the other skydiver that he was diving with for over 10 years.

“We’ll be looking at the situation, all aspects of it, in relation to his gear, the skydiving area, the company.

“Hopefully within a short time we’ll have an answer why this occurred.”

Australian Skydive chief instructor Michael Tibbitts described the man as a “well liked member of our community”.

“Skydiving is a very tight knit community for a lot of reasons and so we’re very sad for our loss today,” he told Nine News.

“It’s a traumatic experience for everybody.

“Skydiving does have inherent risks. We do our best to manage those and mitigate those.”

The Australian Parachute Federation is investigating the cause of the incident.

Last July, skydiving instructor Arron Toepfer died when his parachute malfunctioned during a tandem skydive in the same area.