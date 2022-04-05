Second Sacramento shooting suspect has a history of violence

The second suspect arrested in the deadly Sacramento mass shooting posed with a handgun in a Facebook Live video hours before the carnage began, law-enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Smiley Martin, 27, also had been freed early from a 10-year prison sentence for beating up his girlfriend — despite the protests of prosecutors who told the California parole board that the repeat offender should stay behind bars.

Martin had pushed the woman to work as a prostitute, according to a two-page letter from District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s office obtained by the Sacramento Bee.

“He has no respect for others, for law enforcement or for the law,” Deputy District Attorney Danielle Abildgaard wrote in the letter.

“If he is released early, he will continue to break the law.”

Martin has been charged with possession of a machine gun in the mass shooting. Sources told the Bee the gun was a handgun that had been converted to an automatic weapon that was found at the scene.

Martin was busted in the hospital while he recovered from gunshot wounds from the shooting Sunday that killed six people and injured 12 more.

Dandrae Martin, Smiley’s brother, was the first suspect busted in the Sacramento massacre. Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP

It’s not clear if the gun he is seen with in his Facebook Live video is the same as the weapon recovered at the scene, the newspaper said. A Facebook profile appearing to belong to the suspect was set to private Tuesday.

Martin’s brother, 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, was the first suspect busted in the shooting. Neither has been charged with a homicide, and police believe multiple shooters were involved.

Smiley had several run-ins with the law dating back to 2013, including a conviction for possession of an assault weapon. He has been convicted in a series of snatch-and-grab robberies, for giving false info to cops and attempting to run away on foot during a traffic stop, according to the Bee.

Martin has been charged with possession of a machine gun in the mass shooting after a handgun that had been converted to an automatic weapon was found at the scene. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, Melinda Davis, Yamile Martinez-Andrade, Sergio Harris, Johntaya Alexander, and Devazia Turner were killed in the shooting.

In addition, he was convicted in the assault of his girlfriend, who he encouraged to be a sex worker, giving her advice on the type of clients she should pursue and how to accept payment, according to the prosecutor’s letter.

“He located her hiding in her bedroom closet and hit her repeatedly on the face, head, and body, causing visible injuries,” the letter stated.

“He then dragged her out of the home by her hair to an awaiting car. After he put her in the car, he assaulted her with a belt.”

Neither of the Martin brothers have been charged with homicide. EPA/PETER DASILVA

The prosecutor said Martin’s criminal conduct was “violent and lengthy,” according to the Associated Press.

“Martin has committed several felony violations and clearly has little regard for human life and the law,” the letter said.

With Post Wires