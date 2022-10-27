Second line of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline probably destroyed by explosions, Germany says

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will probably never go into operation

“It’s very likely that the act of sabotage with huge explosions has affected both lines of the pipeline, and therefore basic technical availability is no longer provided,” the German federal government said.

It is also noted that the gas pipeline has not received the necessary certification and cannot be put into operation from a legal standpoint.

Read also: Russian state gas company Gazprom reveals drops in production and sales

Berlin halted the pipeline’s certification process after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged as a result of explosions on Sept. 26.

Russian gas giant Gazprom stopped the operation of Nord Stream 1 in late August, while Nord Stream 2 has never been put into operation.

Read also: Russia wants to send gas to Europe through surviving Nord Stream-2 line

The German government believes that both lines of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines will never be usable again.

The authorities of Sweden, Germany and Denmark are investigating the causes of the explosions. At the same time, the Swedish prime minister said Russia would not be allowed to take part in the investigation.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine