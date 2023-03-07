Second GloRilla Concert-Goer Dies Following Crowd Surge – The Hamden Journal

UPDATE March 7: A second person has died as a result of a large crowd surge following the Rochester, New York, concert of rapper GloRilla concert Sunday night, Rochester police have confirmed.

The 35-year-old female victim has not yet been identified by police, but she was one of two people described earlier as being in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital immediately following the incident.

A third woman remains in critical condition, and seven others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the concert.

The first surge casualty was identified by police yesterday as 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton, who was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the concert.

Last night, the 23-year-old GloRilla – the stage name for Gloria Hallelujah Woods – responded to the deaths, writing, “I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me. Praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”

MONDAY, March 6: One person is dead and nine were injured, two seriously, in what’s being described as a stampede at a GloRilla concert in Rochester, New York, last night.

Two of the injured were described by Rochester police as being in “critical, life-threatening condition.” Also performing at the concert was Finesse2tymes.

According to Rochester Police Chief David M. Smith, the concert at Rochester’s Main Street Armory had just ended around 11 p.m. ET when concertgoers began heading to the exits. The crowd began to surge after what some reports suggest were the sounds of gunshots.

Smith said in a statement that reports of gunshots have not been confirmed by police. See the full statement below.

“What began as a night of live music and fun for the performer GloRilla ended in tragedy with one person dead and two more fighting for their lives,” began Smith’s statement. The police chief noted that police officers detailed outside the venue “were eventually able to make their way inside, where they located three females with significant injuries.”

“Officers, Security, and EMS provided life-saving measures on the three females before they were transported to Strong Hospital. Sadly, one of the victims passed away and the other two are currently in critical condition, fighting for their lives.” The fatality has been reported to be a 33-year-old woman.

Smith said that as the night went on, an additional seven people arrived at local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries from the event.

“Preliminary reports from people at the scene indicate that these injuries were caused from being trampled,” Smith said. “We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or anyone being shot or stabbed.”

In a tweet last night, rapper GloRilla – the stage name for Gloria Hallelujah Woods – wrote, “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf. Praying everybody is ok.”

GloRilla rose to prominence after releasing her 2022 song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” which received a Best Rap Performance nomination at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Her single “Tomorrow 2” (featuring Cardi B), made the Top Ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.