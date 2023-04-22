Second accused prostitute arrested in connection to death of Ga. businessman found wrapped in rug

Police have arrested a second accused prostitute wanted in connection with the death of a Walton County father.

Nathan Millard vanished while on a business trip on Feb. 23. His body was found rolled up in plastic and a carpet several weeks later.

Baton Rouge police had been searching for Tabbetha Barner, who was wanted for prostitution and failure to seek assistance. Jail records confirm that police arrested Barner on Tuesday.

Barner is one of three people facing charges in connection to Millard’s death.

Investigators determined that Millard had been doing drugs and engaging with prostitutes when he died of an overdose.

A man that Baton Rouge police said was a known drug dealer, Derrick Perkins, was later arrested for improperly disposing of his body, among other charges.

Police also arrested Tiffany Ann Guidry on charges of unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Millard’s autopsy report released on March 28 that ruled Millard’s death an accident. The toxicology report revealed that Millard had fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol in his system at the time of his death.

