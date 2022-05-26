SEC woes, Pac-12 triumphs & things we’ve learned from NCAA softball

The NCAA softball tournament rolls into super regionals this week, and Oklahoma has two teams hosting supers. That’s a quarter of all the super regionals, and that’s a strong statement for the strength of softball here.

But what about the conferences?

What have we learned so far about the leagues and which one may claim supremacy?

Berry: The Big 12 has been great — only three NCAA bids, and all three won regionals, including Texas at Washington. But the big winner was the Pac-12. Five teams in the super regionals, out of seven overall bids. Take that, SEC. The SEC got its usual 12 bids (out of 13 softball-playing teams), but only three advanced to the supers.

Jenni: The SEC was the big shocker. To only get three through? To lose the likes of Alabama and Tennessee? I didn’t see that kind of carnage coming. Now, I will say this: the SEC has a great opportunity to get all three remaining teams to the Women’s College World Series. Arkansas is hosting as the overall No. 4 seed against unseeded Texas. Florida is hot, and even though the Gators go to Virginia Tech, the Hokies looked vulnerable last weekend. And Mississippi State will host Arizona, a matchup of unseeded teams. Get three to the WCWS, and the SEC will reassert itself.

Stanford pitcher Regan Krause (6) and Stanford outfielder Hannah Matteson (10) celebrate after the victory.

Berry: That’s true. But the SEC is working a scam. It somehow has convinced the NCAA softball committee that RPI rules, and the SEC has cracked the code on RPI, with cellar-dwelling teams padding the RPI with losses in conference. Texas A&M went 6-18 in the SEC and was given a No. 2 seed in the Norman Regional.

Jenni: And somehow the Pac-12 has lost that sway in the selection room. The Pac-12 was way better than the committee thought since three unseeded teams from that league went on the road and won their regionals. And it wasn’t just the usual suspects. Yes, Arizona was among them, but so were Stanford and Oregon State. The Pac-12 showed ’em, which is weird to say because it wasn’t so long ago the Pac-12 got as many seeds as it wanted.

Berry: I think the softball committee needs to take a hard look at RPI reliance. A 6-18 team, 12th in a 13-team conference, has no business in the NCAA Tournament. James Madison last year and Central Florida this year and Louisiana-Lafayette over the years show us that mid-majors play some good softball. Maybe that’s the next step for the evolution of the game. Getting more fringe programs involved. But that would come at a cost to the SEC, and bucking the SEC doesn’t end well for most in college sports.

Jenni: Some non-Power 5 conferences were shown love. The AAC, for example, got three teams in, including two at-large bids. The AAC had as many teams as the Big 12 did. Honestly, while the Pac-12 gets the award for early supremacy in the tournament, the Big 12 has been splendid. Three teams in. Three teams still playing. Can’t do any better than that. Do I think all three make the WCWS? Seems unlikely. But could they? Absolutely. If OU, OSU and Texas are in OKC, that’d likely be just about as good as any conference. It wouldn’t indicate Big 12 supremacy, but it’d be a nice feather in the conference’s cap.

