Sebastian Stan Is Unrecognizable in First Look at A24’s ‘A Different Man,’ Stuns Fans With Prosthetics Transformation

Behold Sebastian Stan like you’ve never seen him before. The actor debuted a first look photo on Instagram from his upcoming indie drama “A Different Man” that stunned fans. Stan plays a man with neurofibromatosis who undergoes facial reconstructive surgery, only to become obsessed with an actor starring as him in a play based on his life. “The Worst Person in the World” breakout Renate Reinsve and “Under the Skin” actor Adam Pearson star alongside Stan.

“A Different Man” is being produced by A24. The drama, written and directed by Aaron Schimberg, is currently in production in New York City. Paparazzi photos from the set first revealed Stan’s shocking transformation in the movie. The actor then released an official first look of his prosthetics-driven turn on Instagram. Stan is also executive producing the project.

Stan confirmed on Instagram that Mike Marino is responsible for the prosthetics work on the film. Marino recently earned acclaim for transforming Colin Farrell into the Penguin for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” His additional credits include “Coming 2 America,” “The Irishman” and “Joker,” among other films.

“A Different Man” marks Stan’s continued work in the indie film space following this year’s Sundance favorite “Fresh.” Stan is also attached to the A24-backed comedy-thriller “Sharper,” in which he’s cast opposite Julianne Moore, Justice Smith and John Lithgow. The film, directed and co-written by Benjamin Caron, will debut on Apple TV+.

Along with A24, “A Different Man” is being produced by Christine Vachon and Gabriel Mayers of Killer Films and Vanessa McDonnell of Grand Motel Films.

Stan recently picked up an Emmy nomination for his work in Hulu’s limited series “Pam & Tommy.”

