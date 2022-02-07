Sebastian de Souza, Eddie Marsan & Rich Sommer Join MRC Movie – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sebastian de Souza, Eddie Marsan and Rich Sommer have boarded the Chloe Domont-directed finance world thriller opposite Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich.

The MRC and T-Street emerging filmmaker label movie, which The Hamden Journal first told you about, is already in production.

de Souza stars as Leo in Hulu and MRC Television’s The Great from Oscar-nominated Tony McNamara. Prior to this, he starred as Gareth in the critically acclaimed adaptation of Normal People, for Hulu and the BBC, directed by the Oscar-nominated Lenny Abrahamson. He was seen in the iconic role of Sandro Botticelli in the second season of Medici, opposite Sean Bean, Daniel Sharman and Bradley James on Netflix. Prior to this, he played a guest lead in the feature Pixie, opposite Alec Baldwin and Olivia Cooke, directed by Barnaby Thompson. He also played Edmund in Claire McCarthy’s feature Ophelia, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, opposite Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts and Clive Owen. He starred in the series regular role of Alfonso of Aragon in The Borgias, opposite Jeremy Irons and Holliday Grainger.

Marsan is the recipient of two BIFA Awards for his role in Mike Leigh’s features Vera Drake, and Happy Go Lucky. Feature credits include Tyrannosaur, Still Life, Worlds End, White Boy Rick, the Sherlock Holmes franchise, Gangs of New York, V for Vendetta, Mission: Impossible III, Deadpool, Vice and Atomic Blonde. He recently reprised his role as Terry Donovan for the film version of the popular Showtime series Ray Donovan, starred in Guy Ritchie’s Wrath Of Man, and in the four-part Channel 4 drama Deceit on Amazon Prime. Upcoming, he stars in: the dystopian Amazon thriller The Power, the ITV primetime drama The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe; The Contractor, alongside Kiefer Sutherland; as the voice of Grosspapa in the animated film Charlotte, in the Netflix thriller Choose Or Die; the dystopian sci-fi drama Vesper Seeds; in Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre; and in Lee Tamahori’s 16th century set Emperor. He will also play the role of Beatles manager Brian Epstein’s father in Midas Man, currently filming in the UK.

Rich Sommer played Harry Crane on AMC’s award-winning TV series Mad Men. Sommer has also starred in several series including In The Dark, Run, GLOW, Wet Hot American Summer, and the recently completed HBO limited series White House Plumbers, and HBO Max’s The Minx and The Dropout.

Fair Play is the first film from MRC and T-Street’s previously announced emerging filmmaker label established in early 2021 to support artists who have a singular voice and a distinctive point of view. T-Street’s Ben LeClair oversees the label’s day-to-day management and is producing Fair Play with T-Street’s Leopold Hughes. Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum are producing for Star Thrower. MRC Film is a division of global entertainment company MRC, which holds a minority equity stake in T-Street.

