Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Seattle Seahawks:
Round 1 (No. 9 overall, from Broncos) – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State: Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider hope the trade of QB Russell Wilson starts paying off here. It sure seems like Carroll wants to get back to running the ball and playing suffocating defense, things the Seahawks often struggled to do in the latter part of Wilson’s reign. Draft tracker
Round 2 (40, from Broncos) – Boye Mafe, LB, Minnesota: He had seven sacks in 2021, and his quick first step was partially quantified by the 6-4, 261-pounder’s 4.53 40 clocking at the combine. He should be a good fit on the edge for a Seattle defense converting to a 3-4 front. Draft tracker
Round 2 (41) – Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State: Pretty obvious Seattle wants to get back to pounding the ball on the ground, even if they do it by committee instead of with a Marshawn Lynch-type. Walker (5-9, 211) joins a trio that includes Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny but could quickly establish himself as the lead dog given his 4.38 speed can be a game changer. Draft tracker
Round 3 (72) – Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State: Looks like Seattle has a new pair of bookend tackles after picking Charles Cross on Thursday. Lucas will be on the right side. Draft tracker
Round 4 (109, from Jets) – Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
Round 5 (153) – Tariq Woolen, CB, Texas-San Antonio
Round 5 (158, from Dolphins through Patriots and Chiefs) – Tyreke Smith, DE, Ohio State
Round 7 (229) – Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers
Round 7 (233, from Dolphins through Chiefs) – Dareke Young, WR, Lenoir-Rhyne
Seattle Seahawks’ last five top draft picks:
-
2021 (No. 56 overall): D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
-
2020 (No. 27 overall): Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
-
2019 (No. 29 overall): L.J. Collier, DE, TCU
-
2018 (No. 27 overall): Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State
-
2017 (No. 35 overall): Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Seahawks picks in 2022 NFL draft: Round-by-round by Seattle