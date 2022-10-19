Seattle reporter says Mariners are frustrated with ‘tired act’ Jesse Winker

Former Reds outfielder Jesse Winker hit .219 in his first season in Seattle.

In 2021, Jesse Winker was an All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds. He hit .305 with 24 homers and 71 RBIs with an OPS of .949.

In 2022, Winker’s first season with the Seattle Mariners, he hit .219 with 14 HRs and 53 RBIs with an OPS of .688.

During an appearance on the “Brock & Salk Show” podcast, Seattle Mariners beat writer Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times discussed Winker’s work ethic and future with the team.

Asked why Winker wasn’t with the team during an American League Division Series sweep by the Houston Astros, Divish said the following about Winker:

“I think he was home. I was curious because he didn’t make the trip when we went to Toronto and then Houston, and I asked. And they said, ‘Well, he wanted to get a second opinion on his neck.’ … I think they probably just told him to go home. I mean, it speaks to that. I think by the end of the season, it’s what scouts call a tired act. I just think some of his teammates were done with him, were just tired of putting up with him. I think the team is frustrated with him. Everything that Mitch Haniger does to prepare for a game to get ready, Jesse Winker’s kind of the opposite. I mean, I can say it. He may not like it. I think he’s not very physically strong. I don’t think he puts in the time to be better defensively or to have a better arm or any of the work that should be done. And really it is counter to what has made this team great. The last few years, this team prepares more than any team I’ve ever seen on a daily basis to be ready to play that day, and he doesn’t. He doesn’t always – it’s just not there. And it’s noticeable. Players notice it. I think part of it is, too, when he didn’t post for that doubleheader and guys were having to play 18 straight innings, I think that bothered some players. And once you lose your teammates, why be there? So there’s gonna be some hard conversations either with Jesse from this front office, or they’re just gonna move on. And (manager) Scott Servais has said that a lot of times, like, ‘We have a plan. We have a way we play. We have a way to prepare. If you don’t like it, we’ll find somebody else that does.’ If you can, do it. And I mean Scott’s preached it, all the time. But it takes … all these guys to embrace it … they do it, they believe that’s why they’re good. And Jesse Winker just hasn’t followed through on that a lot.”

From “Brock & Salk Show” producer Maura Dooley via Twitter:

Winker was traded in March by the Reds with Eugenio Suarez to the Mariners for a player to be named later, Brandon Williamson, Justin Dunn and Jake Fraley. Connor Phillips was named two weeks later as the PTBNL.

