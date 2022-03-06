Seattle police fatally shoot armed man who crashes into Federal Building

Cops fatally shot a man that rammed his car into a Federal Building in downtown Seattle and fired a rifle on Saturday, officials said.

The unidentified man inside the vehicle was discovered by cops responding to the shooting and crash that forced bystanders to flee for their lives around 8 pm Saturday.

When officers tried to speak to the man — they opened fire and struck him, police said. The man died at the scene, officials said.

Police said “for reasons that remain under investigation,” the officers fatally shot the man.

The incident follows another shooting that took place in downtown Seattle on Friday, involving a 15-year-old boy who was gunned down, according to FOX13.

Michael DelBianco was identified as the teen fatally shot on the 1500 block of Third Avenue and Pike Street.

Detectives are still seeking the suspect in the shooting.